Please join us for a Pancake Breakfast at the community building from 7:30 -10:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July! We will be serving pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and scrambled eggs. Breakfast cost is by donation. All donations go towards next year’s breakfast and help with our annual Easter and Halloween parties for the kids. It is our pleasure to serve you.
Parade line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. along 240th. Grab a spot along Parrish Ave and Ivy St between 239th and 237th to watch. If anyone is interested in participating in the parade, we welcome your help to celebrate this patriotic day. There will be a trophy administered for the best entry!