WHEATFIELD — The annual Sandhill Crane Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 at the Wheatfield Lanes Beer Garden with live music by the band, “That’s ?What She Said.” The Smoked Food Truck will be on hand to feed the crowds. The Friday night kickoff runs from 6 to 10 p.m. A 50/50 raffle will be offered by the Community Impact Maker, Inc.
The festival begins on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 a.m. with a breakfast at the Wheatfield Fire station offering biscuits and gravy.
At 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. is the festival and Car Show. The first 100 car show participants get a goody bag! During the day, visit the food and craft vendors then stop by and hear The Nature Conservancy and Jasper Pulaski DNR will talk about local nature preserves and the sandhill cranes.
Let’s Bounce - bounce houses and Keep the Faith Ranch Pony Rides will keep the kids busy. At 10 a.m. (until supplies run out), free ice cream sundaes will be available, sponsored by Community Impact Maker, Inc.
The car show registration ends at noon. Trophies and awards will be announced starting at 4 p.m. for the car show.
Community Impact Maker will host bingo from 12 - 2 p.m. at the firehouse. Carlson Family Music will entertain from 12 - 3 p.m. at Centennial Park.
Wheatfield Lanes Beer Garden will be open from 12 - 4 p.m. with a live band beginning at 1 p.m. The band Ancient Summer will perform for the afternoon.
The festival is sponsored by Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce, Cakes & Cups, NIPSCo, Jasper County REMC, DeMotte State Bank, Von Excavating Inc. and Belstra Milling.