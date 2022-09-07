Sandhill Crane Festival is Sept. 17

The Sandhill Crane Festival will again fill the streets of downtown Wheatfield on Saturday, Sept. 17.

 FILE PHOTO

WHEATFIELD — The annual Sandhill Crane Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 at the Wheatfield Lanes Beer Garden with live music by the band, “That’s ?What She Said.” The Smoked Food Truck will be on hand to feed the crowds. The Friday night kickoff runs from 6 to 10 p.m. A 50/50 raffle will be offered by the Community Impact Maker, Inc.

The festival begins on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 a.m. with a breakfast at the Wheatfield Fire station offering biscuits and gravy.

