The event will feature “The Mask Project; a Journey of Healing,” art gallery which will include masks created by rape survivors and counselors.

HEBRON – The Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center of Northwest Indiana will hold a Masquerade Gala at the Design Barn in Hebron on Friday, April 21. The event is both a fundraiser and a celebration, according to founder and Executive Director Kelly Vates of DeMotte.

Fair Haven, located in Highland, provides ongoing support to the victims of sexual assault at no charge. It is specifically aimed at providing services for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties but, according to Vates, frequently works with those from Jasper and Newton counties as well.

