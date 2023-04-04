HEBRON – The Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center of Northwest Indiana will hold a Masquerade Gala at the Design Barn in Hebron on Friday, April 21. The event is both a fundraiser and a celebration, according to founder and Executive Director Kelly Vates of DeMotte.
Fair Haven, located in Highland, provides ongoing support to the victims of sexual assault at no charge. It is specifically aimed at providing services for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties but, according to Vates, frequently works with those from Jasper and Newton counties as well.
“We provide a continuum of care from onset to as long as they need us,” said Vates. “We have had some clients for a very short time and some have been with us for years.”
Those services can include meeting a victim at a hospital, providing clothing and other supplies in the form of response bags, assisting law enforcement with evidence gathering, therapy and even legal support if a case goes to trial. All of these things cost money and the organization frequently holds events to raise such.
To that end, the Masquerade Gala will include dinner, some drinks and entertainment. There will be a cocktail hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with an open bar, followed by a prime rib and salmon dinner. United States Congressman Frank Mrvan, who helped secure initial funding for the group will be the keynote speaker, with short presentations before by Vates and State Representative Julie Olthoff.
There will be live music by The Morning Glories band and a late-night snack featuring donuts and a s’more bar. Additionally, the event will feature raffles and auctions of items donated by various sports teams such as the Pacers and the Bulls, as well as other items. A custom-designed goblet can be purchased which can be refilled all night with a special signature cocktail.
Probably the most unique part of the night will be a gallery of masquerade-type masks made of ceramic that were decorated by both victims and volunteers with the organization. Called “The Mask Project; a Journey of Healing,” these masks were created in collaboration with Gratefully Painted Ceramics in Hammond, which provided space and materials for the survivors and staff to work. These masks will be available in a silent auction at the event.
Tickets for the fundraiser cost $125 per person or $225 per couple. Entire tables are available for $1,250. There is a cap of 250 guests and Vates states that the are well on their way to achieving that goal. Tickets may be purchased through the group’s website at https://fairhavenrcc.org/upcoming-events/saam-masquerade-registration. The Design Barn is located at 312 N Madison Street in Hebron.