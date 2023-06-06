NCPL

LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN JUNE- The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for June of 2023 will be held on Monday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Roselawn Library, 4421 E State Rd 10 in Roselawn. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.

1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN- Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!) It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!

