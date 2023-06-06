LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN JUNE- The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for June of 2023 will be held on Monday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Roselawn Library, 4421 E State Rd 10 in Roselawn. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN- Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!) It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well! We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
SUMMER EXPLORATION CLUB AT NCPL- Newton County Public Library’s Summer Exploration Club “All Together Now” continues to provide reading and exploring fun for everyone! Scouts (ages 2-5 years), Adventurers (1-3 grades), Explorers, (4-6 grades), along with teens and adults are eligible to earn reading incentives, along with entries into our final prize drawings. Youth programs are geared toward learning while having fun – and next up is boat safety!
Jake Chambers from DNR will be presenting a boat safety program just in time for summer! Learn how to safely enjoy your boating trips while Jake demonstrates safety practices with the help of his real boat! Please visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library for dates, times, and more information!
COOK WITH US AT LAKE VILLAGE- Join Jennifer and Corrisa in the kitchen to learn how to make some tasty recipes Monday-Thursday, June 19-22 at 11 a.m. Participants that attend all 4 sessions will receive a goodie basket to continue their chef skills at home! This program is open to incoming 5th-8th graders. Supply Cost is $20 and is due at the time of registration. Please visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to reserve your spot.
ROSELAWN BOOK CLUB TO DISCUSS “SATCHMO”- Join us as we read and discuss Louis Armstrong’s autobiography “Satchmo” as part of Roselawn’s Book Club on Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Armstrong was an American trumpeter, composer, singer and actor who was one of the most influential figures in jazz. Anyone may participate, but patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the Library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the library’s Overdrive or Hoopla digital content services. Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850 to register, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
BINGO AT ROSELAWN- Roselawn Library will offer a fun afternoon of Bingo on Thursday, June 15 at 2 p.m. Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to enjoy an afternoon of bingo and visiting as we play a variety of game patterns for useful and enjoyable prizes. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with them. Visit Roselawn Library to register for bingo, call the library at 219/348-3850, or register online at:
BINGO AT MOROCCO- Join us at Morocco Community Library for Bingo! Adults of all ages are invited to join us for a morning of Bingo and socializing on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to this event. Registration is required, so please visit the Morocco Community Library or call 219/285-2664 to reserve a spot. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult