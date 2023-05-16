1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read one book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Book Chat at Roselawn Library
Adults, please join us at Roselawn Library on Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. for Book Chat! Instead of reading the same book and then discussing it, participants will discuss their recent reads, favorite books, and enjoy time discussing the best pastime of all – reading!
Roselawn Library will offer a fun afternoon of Bingo on Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m. Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to enjoy an afternoon of bingo and visiting as we play a variety of game patterns for useful and enjoyable prizes.
Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with them.
Teen Sun Hat Painting at Lake Village
Let's decorate a sun hat! Teens ages 13 through 18 are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, May 23, at 3:30 p.m. to decorate a sun hat just in time for the warmer weather! We will use paint to make them one-of-a-kind so please dress accordingly!
You are never too old for LEGOS! Roselawn Library will host an afternoon full of building for teens ages 13-18 on Tuesday, May 23, at 4 p.m. There will be a friendly competition to see who can create the best car…will it be you?
Libraries closed in observance of Memorial Day
Newton County Public Library, with locations in Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn, will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
Libraries will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. The board and staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.