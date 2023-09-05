Library Board to meet in September
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for September of 2023 will be held on Monday, Sept.18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Morocco Community Library, 205 S. West St in Morocco.
For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Giant board games at Lake Village
Children grades K through 6 are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, September 5th to play board games like no other! We are offering giant board games like Sorry!, Candy Land and Yahtzee to play with friends and have fun!
Registration is required – please visit Lake Village Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Lake Village and Morocco host
Growing Together: A Parenting Group
Newton County Public Library is excited to bring the community Growing Together: A Parenting Class presented by Hannah McGraw from North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center! This series of classes will be offered at Lake Village Memorial Library on the first Wednesday of each month and at Morocco Community Library on the second Wednesday of each month through December.
This class is aimed to provide effective, positive, and realistic education to all parents in our community. We welcome biological parents, foster parents, grandparents, and any adult raising children. In addition to the class structure, we work as a support group for parents to lift each other up and provide guidance.
Lake Village will host the parenting class on Wednesday, September 6, at 6:30 p.m. Morocco will offer the same class on Wednesday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps us prepare. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register or call 219/992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or visit the Library to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
LEGO Club to meet at Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Roselawn for LEGO Club on Wednesday, September 6th at 4:00 PM. Children will enjoy a variety of building challenges and time with friends, along with after-school snacks!
Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Playdates at Morocco, Lake Village and Roselawn
Morocco is offering a Library Playdate on Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. Lake Village will host a playdate on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and Roselawn is offering a playdate on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. Toys will be available for children to play with, and books will be available to read, as well. Visit the Library to make new friends and learn about Library services.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps library staff prepare materials. Visit any library to register or call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664, Lake Village at 219/992-3490 or Roselawn at 219/348-3850. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
Tween Rock Painting at Lake Village
Get your creativity ready! Tweens in grades 5 through 8 are invited to Lake Village Library for a fun afternoon of rock painting on Tuesday, September 12th at 3:30 PM! We will use paint to make pretty designs on rocks, so please dress accordingly.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-tween
Roselawn hosts Murder Mystery
Attention all teens and tweens! Another crime has been committed at the Roselawn Library! Bring your friends and help us solve the murder mystery on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 4: p.m.
Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen
“Talk Saves Lives” comes to Roselawn
Newton County Coroner and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presenter Scott McCord will provide up-to-date data and research and explain what can be done to fight this leading cause of death. Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide, how to spot warning signs in others, and how to keep themselves, their loved ones, and those in their communities safe. This class is for adults ages 18 and older.
Roselawn Library will host the class on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps us prepare. Visit Roselawn Library to register, call 219/348-3850 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Teen mug decorating at Roselawn
Teens are invited to decorate their own mug at the Roselawn Library on Wednesday, September 13, at 4 p.m. They make great holders for pencils, makeup brushes or hot chocolate!
Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen
Senior Craft Hour at Lake Village
Seniors are invited to the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, September 14, at 9:30 a.m., for a fun, engaging morning of crafts! Get out of the house and make new friends while creating a new piece of art! All supplies will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Forest Storytime at Roselawn
What creatures’ dwell in the forest? Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us in learning about different animals who live in the forest on Thursday, September 14, at 10 a.m. We will sing, dance, read stories, and have lots of fun!
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps library staff prepare materials. Visit Roselawn Library to register or call 219/348-3850. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Book Chat at Roselawn Library
Adults, please join us at Roselawn Library on Thursday, September 14, at 10 a.m. for Book Chat! Instead of reading the same book and then discussing it, participants will discuss their recent reads, favorite books, and enjoy time discussing the best pastime of all – reading!
Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Lake Village hosts Family Clue
There’s been a murder at the library! Can you crack the case? Head over Lake Village Library on Thursday, September 14, at 3:30 p.m. to find clues, talk to the staff, and determine who’s the murderer and what was the weapon of choice.
To register for this program, please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library, call 219/992-3490 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
Life sized board game at Roselawn
The library has turned into a giant board game! Children in Kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to Roselawn Library on Friday, September 15, at 6 p.m., to roll dice, compete in head-to-head competitions, and try to be the first to the end of the board game!
Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
Babytime continues at Lake Village
Parents and babies from birth to 23 months are invited to Babytime – an engaging program to teach simple songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and start little ones off right about reading. Babytime is a great way to meet new friends and have fun!
Lake Village will offer Babytime on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. through September 21.
Registration is required – please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Mother Goose On The Loose continues at Lake Village
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through September 19. Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3.
These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are asked to sit in, as well.
We ask parents or caregivers to register their children, so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Storytime continues at Lake Village
Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, dancing, and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years!
Lake Village is offering Storytime on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through September 19.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool