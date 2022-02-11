RENSSELAER — An event to celebrate Valentine’s Day will be sponsored by Rensselaer’s new art business, Markit Arts, on Monday, Feb. 14.
Called Street HeART, the event gives couples a chance to paint Valentine’s Day-inspired street art in downtown Rensselaer.
Residents are required to purchase a ticket at markitarts.art/events and space is limited. There will be two time slots to choose from: 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The event is open to residents 21 and over.
Markit Arts is located at 108 W. Washington St. in Rensselaer. Couples are asked to meet there to get supplies as well as details on where to produce your artwork.