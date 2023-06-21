Library Board to meet in July
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for July of 2023 will be held on Monday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read one book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
Summer Exploration Club wraps up at NCPL
Newton County Public Library is wrapping up Summer Exploration Club “All Together Now” with an ice cream party!! Please join us on Friday, June 30 at your local branch library for a fun time, a cool treat, and the final prize drawings!
Please visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library for time and registration information!
Teen Cook With Us at Lake Village
Join Jennifer and Corrisa in the kitchen to learn how to make some tasty recipes Monday – Thursday, June 26 through 29, at 11 a.m. Participants that attend all four sessions will receive a goodie basket to continue their chef skills at home! This program is open to incoming 9th-12th graders. Supply Cost is $20 and is due at the time of registration.
Please visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to reserve your spot!
Independence Day Observance
The Newton County Public Libraries will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn Libraries will reopen on Wednesday, July 5 at 9 a.m.
The Board and Staff wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Independence Day holiday!
Lake Village and Morocco host
Growing Together: A Parenting Group
Newton County Public Library is excited to bring the community Growing Together: A Parenting Class presented by Hannah McGraw from North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center! This series of classes will be offered at Lake Village Memorial Library on the first Wednesday of each month and at Morocco Community Library on the second Wednesday of each month through December.
This class is aimed to provide effective, positive, and realistic education to all parents in our community. We welcome biological parents, foster parents, grandparents, and any adult raising children. In addition to the class structure, we work as a support group for parents to lift each other up and provide guidance.
Lake Village will host the parenting class on Wednesday, July 5, at 6:30 p.m. Morocco will offer the same class on Wednesday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps us prepare. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register or call 219/992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or visit the Library to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Senior Craft Hour at Lake Village
Seniors are invited to the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m. for a fun, engaging morning of crafts! Get out of the house and make new friends while creating a new piece of art! All supplies will be provided and participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Book Chat at Roselawn Library
Adults, please join us at Roselawn Library on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m. for Book Chat! Instead of reading the same book and then discussing it, participants will discuss their recent reads, favorite books, and enjoy time discussing the best pastime of all – reading!
Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult