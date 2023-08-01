Library board to meet in August
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for August of 2023 will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
LEGO Club at Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Roselawn on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m.
Different building challenges will keep children thinking creatively while having fun! Children will enjoy a variety of building challenges, along with after-school snacks!
Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850 or stop in to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Open Mic Night at Roselawn
“Knock, knock” “Who’s there?” “Mic” “Mic who?” “Mic you want to come and show off some of your favorite jokes?” Families are invited to Roselawn on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. for our first Open Mic Night - an evening of jokes and riddles!
Register by visiting the Library or call 219/348-3850. You may also register online at:
Roselawn Book Club
Join us as we read and discuss Gabrielle Zevin’s “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikey” as part of Roselawn’s Book Club on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.
A missing rare book, a foundling, and a crotchety bookstore owner make for a unique story of bravery, second chances, and forgiveness.
Adults 18 and older may participate, but patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the Library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive or Hoopla digital content services.
Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults.
Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850 to register, or register online at:
First Responder Storytime at Roselawn
Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to learn about our first responders! Join us at the Roselawn Library on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m., as we will learn about police officers, fire fighters, and EMTs.
We will sing, dance, and read stories about our heroes!
Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850 or stop in to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
T
Tween Tie-Dye at Roselawn
Tweens in grades 5-8 are invited to tie-dye an article of clothing at Roselawn on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11:30 a.m. Please bring a white or light-colored shirt, socks, sweatshirt, or even pants!
This will be an outside program and will be canceled if the weather doesn’t allow us outside. Dress accordingly as it may get messy!
Please register by visiting the Library or call 219/348-3850. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-tween
Playdates at Lake Village and Roselawn
Lake Village will host a playdate on Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. Roselawn is offering a Library playdate on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Toys will be available for children to play with, and books will be available to read, as well. Visit the library to make new friends and learn about Library services.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps library staff prepare materials. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library, call 219/992-3490. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/348-3860. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
Marvel Teen Trivia at Lake Village
Teens 13-18 years old are invited to a fun afternoon of Marvel trivia at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Monday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. Bring your friends and let’s have some fun! Who will be the lucky winner?
Register by visiting the Library or call 219/992-3490. You may also register online at:
Babytime at Lake Village
Parents and babies from birth to 23 months are invited to Babytime – an engaging program to teach simple songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and start little ones off right about reading. Babytime is a great way to meet new friends and have fun!
Lake Village will offer Babytime on Thursdays at 9:30 AM beginning Aug. 15 through Sept. 21.
Registration is required – please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Mother Goose On The Loose at Lake Village
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. starting Aug. 15 through Sept. 19. Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3.
These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are asked to sit in, as well.
We ask parents or caregivers to register their children, so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Storytime starts at Lake Village
Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, dancing, and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years!
Lake Village is offering Storytime on Tuesdays at 11 AM starting on Aug. 15 through Sept. 19.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Book Bingo at Roselawn
Kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to join us for an afternoon of Bingo on Tuesday, Aug.15 at 4p.m. The theme will be back to school and participants have a chance to win awesome prizes like books, movies, or stickers!
Please register by visiting the Library or call 219/348-3850. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-tween
Senior Craft Hour at Lake Village
Seniors are invited to the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. for a fun, engaging morning of crafts! Get out of the house and make new friends while creating a new piece of art! All supplies will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult