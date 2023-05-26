Library board to meet in June
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for June of 2023 will be held on Monday, June 19th, 2023 at 5:30 PM at the Roselawn Library, 4421 E State Rd 10 in Roselawn.
For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
One On One Technology training available
Newton County Public Library offers computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading various content to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other accounts
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Using mobile hotspots
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One session:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to assist with every device type, program or problem
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, June 21. Please call 219/992-3490 to register for a time slot. Morocco will hold its next help session on Friday, June 16. Patrons may call 219/285-2664 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, May 20. Patrons may call 219/348-3850 to register for a time slot. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting
Summer Exploration Club at NCPL
Newton County Public Library’s Summer Exploration Club “All Together Now” continues to provide reading and exploring fun for everyone!
Scouts (ages 2 to 5 years), Adventurers (1st through 3rd grades), Explorers, (4th through 6th grades), along with teens and adults are eligible to earn reading incentives, along with entries into our final prize drawings!!
Youth programs are geared toward learning while having fun and kicks off on June 5th with Indiana Wild - the MOST incredible live animal shows for any group of people! Indiana Wild believes that forming a positive, tactile, emotional connection with animals in an educational setting will foster a foundation of conservation and a love of wild things. Don't miss this fun, engaging program about animals! Please visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library for more information!
Lake Village and Morocco host 'Growing Together: A Parenting Group'
Newton County Public Library is excited to bring the community Growing Together: A Parenting Class presented by Hannah McGraw from North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center! This series of classes will be offered at Lake Village Memorial Library on the first Wednesday of each month and at Morocco Community Library on the second Wednesday of each month through December.
This class is aimed to provide effective, positive, and realistic education to all parents in our community. We welcome biological parents, foster parents, grandparents, and any adult raising children. In addition to the class structure, we work as a support group for parents to lift each other up and provide guidance.
Lake Village will host the parenting class on Wednesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. Morocco will offer the same class on Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps us prepare. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register or call 219/992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or visit the Library to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Lake Village wooden sign painting
Adults and teens ages 14 and older are invited to an evening of painting at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m.
Choose from three designs to paint and create, and then take home a new piece of home décor! There will be a variety of supplies available to help turn each one into a unique piece of art!
Class size is limited to 10, so be sure to sign up today by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library, call 219/992-3490 or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Nerf Games are coming to Lake Village
Grab your family members and/or close friends to play Nerf Wars inside the Library on Saturday, June 10, starting at 2 p.m. Sessions are limited to minutes from 2 - 6 p.m.
Bring your own un-modified regular sized dart Nerf Guns and use them to defend your home base while playing Capture the Flag!
Open to everyone from school-age through adult. Adults must be present for participants under 14 years old. The Library will provide all Nerf Darts and protective eyewear. Participants MUST sign a waiver.
To register for this program, please visit Lake Village Memorial Library, call 219/992-3490 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family