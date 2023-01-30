Library board to meet in February
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for February 2023 will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
One On One Technology Training Available
Newton County Public Library offers computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading various content to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other accounts
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Using mobile hotspots
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One session:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to assist with every device type, program or problem
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Please call 219/992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Patrons may call 219/345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will hold its next help session on Friday, Feb. 17. Patrons may call 219/285-2664 to register for a time slot.
Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Playdates at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Caregivers and children are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. for a playdate! Make new friends, play with toys, read a book, and just enjoy the Library!
Morocco Community Library will have toys, games and books for you and your children to enjoy on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.. This is a great way for adults and children to meet new people!
Roselawn will host a playdate on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Toys will be available for children to play with, and books will be available to read, as well. Visit the Library to make new friends and learn about Library services.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps library staff prepare materials. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library, call 219/992-3490. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219/285-2664. Call Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010. Or visit the Library to register. Register online at:
Painting wooden crafts at Lake Village
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to bring their creativity as Miss Jessica will guide them in painting a variety of wooden crafts at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 3:30 p.m.
This program is free and open to children in grades K through 6, but participants will be using paints, so should dress accordingly.
Registration is required, so visit the Lake Village Library to register or call 219/992-3490. Register online at:
Lego Clubs to meet at Roselawn, Morocco
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to have LEGO fun at Roselawn on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. or at Morocco on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m.
Different building challenges will keep children thinking creatively while having fun! Children will enjoy a variety of building challenges, along with after-school snacks!!
Register for Roselawn by visiting or calling 219/345-2010. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or stop in to register. Register for either program online at:
Roselawn Book Club to discuss “The Sentence”
Join us as we read and discuss Louise Erdrich’s novel “The Sentence” as part of Roselawn’s Book Club on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.
A small independent bookstore in Minneapolis is haunted for a year by the store’s most annoying customer. Flora died on All Souls’ Day, but simply won’t leave the store. Tookie must solve the mystery of this haunting while trying to understand all the events that occur in Minneapolis during a year filled with grief, astonishment, isolation, and furious reckoning.
Anyone may participate, but patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the Library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive or Hoopla digital content services.
Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults.
Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at:
Tween mug design at Roselawn
Tweens in 5th through 8th grades are invited to decorate their own mugs at Roselawn Library on Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. All materials are provided, so participants only need to bring creative ideas to design their mugs!
Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register. Register online at:
Pete The Cat Storytime at Roselawn
Who’s the coolest cat of all? Pete the Cat, of course! Children ages 3 to 5 years old are invited to Roselawn Library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 s.m. to celebrate all things Pete at Pete the Cat Storytime.
Children will hear stories, sing songs, dance and create a fun Pete the Cat craft. Registration is required, so parents may register by visiting Roselawn Library or by calling 219/345-2010. Register online at:
Valentine’s canvas painting at Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to a Valentine’s Day canvas painting party at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.
Participants will use stencils and learn basic painting styles. This might be messy so the Library asks that children dress appropriately to work with paint.
Registration is necessary, so visit Roselawn Library or register by calling 219/345-2010. Register online at:
After-School Book Bingo at Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to after-school book bingo! Participants will play Bingo with a variety of different book characters, and winners will leave with books of their choosing!
Registration is required for this program, so visit Roselawn Library, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at:
Bingo at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer a fun afternoon of Bingo on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to enjoy an afternoon of bingo and visiting as we play a variety of game patterns for useful and enjoyable prizes.
Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with them.
Visit Roselawn Library to register for bingo, call the Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at:
Teen self-care at Roselawn
Attention teens! Are you overwhelmed, stressed out, need to just unwind and take care of yourself? Join us at Roselawn Library on Friday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m, for our Teen Self-Care event!
Teens ages 13-18 are invited for an afternoon of relaxation. We will learn some basics to meditation, practice some yoga, and learn some self-care techniques!
Registration is required for this event. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register. Register online at:
Spring canvas painting at Roselawn
Patrons 14 years of age and older are invited to paint their own unique spring flower with instruction provided by our artist, Judith Barkowski Baker, at Morocco Community Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $25 to cover canvas and supplies, and it due at the time of registration. Space is limited, so please visit Morocco Community Library to register, or call 219/285-2664 with questions.
Seed packet wreath craft at Roselawn
Adults are invited to create a one-of-a-kind spring wreath using seed packets! This program will be presented at Roselawn Library on Tuesday Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
The library will provide a 10” grapevine wreath, silk flowers, and ribbon, and each participant will provide 12 to 16 seed packets for his or her wreath.
This program is free and open to adults 18 years of age and older, but registration is required, as space is limited. Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at: