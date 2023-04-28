Library board to meet in May
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for May 2023 will be held on Monday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read one book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
One On One Technology Training available
Newton County Public Library offers computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading various content to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other accounts
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Using mobile hotspots
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One session:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to assist with every device type, program or problem
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, May 17. Please call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Morocco will hold its next help session on Friday, May 19. Patrons may call 219-285-2664 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, May 16. Patrons may call 219-348-3850 to register for a time slot. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting
Storytime continues at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, dancing and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years!
Lake Village is offering Storytime on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. until May 9. Morocco Community Library continues Storytime on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. until May 10. Roselawn Storytime is on Wednesday evenings at 5:15 p.m. until May 10.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219-992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664 or visit the Library to register. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-348-3850 to register.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Babytime at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Parents and babies from birth to 23 months are invited to Babytime – an engaging program to teach simply songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and start little ones off right about reading. Babytime is a great way to meet new friends and have fun!
Lake Village will offer Babytime on Thursdays at 9:30 AM until May 11th.
Morocco will hold its Babytime program on Tuesdays at 9:30 AM until May 9th.
Roselawn will offer Babytime on Tuesday evenings at 5 PM until May 10th.
Registration is required – visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. Stop by Morocco Community Library to register or call 219/285-2664. Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850 or visit the Library to register.
Register online at:https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Mother Goose On The Loose at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. until May 9, at Morocco Community Library on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. until May 10, and Roselawn Library on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. until May 9! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3.
These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are asked to sit in, as well.
We ask parents or caregivers to register their children so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219-992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664 or visit the Library to register.
Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-348-3850. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Book Chat at Roselawn Library
Join us at Roselawn Library on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. for Book Chat! Instead of reading the same book and then discussing it, participants will discuss their recent reads, favorite books, and enjoy time discussing the best pastime of all – reading!
Adults of all ages, join us at Roselawn Library on Tuesday May 9th at 6 PM for Book Chat! Instead of reading the same book and then discussing it, participants will discuss their recent reads, favorite books, and enjoy time discussing the best pastime of all – reading!
Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Preschool Block Party at Roselawn
Caregivers and their preschool aged children are invited to our Block Party on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. We will read a story and get creative building with blocks!
Call Roselawn Library at 219-348-3850, or stop in to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool