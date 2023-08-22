1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read one book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
Babytime continues at Lake Village
Parents and babies from birth to 23 months are invited to Babytime – an engaging program to teach simple songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and start little ones off right about reading. Babytime is a great way to meet new friends and have fun!
Lake Village will offer Babytime on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. through Sept. 21. Registration is required – please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Mother Goose On The Loose continues at Lake Village
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through Sept. 19. Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3.
These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are asked to sit in, as well.
We ask parents or caregivers to register their children, so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Storytime continues at Lake Village
Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, dancing, and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years!
Lake Village is offering Storytime on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through Sept. 19. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Roselawn Book Club
Join us as we read and discuss Gabrielle Zevin’s “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikey” as part of Roselawn’s Book Club on Thursday, August 24, at 2 p.m. A missing rare book, a foundling, and a crotchety bookstore owner make for a unique story of bravery, second chances, and forgiveness.
Adults 18 and older may participate, but patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the Library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive or Hoopla digital content services.
Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults.
Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850 to register, or register online at:
https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Bingo at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer a fun evening of Bingo on Thursday, August 24, at 6 p.m. Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to enjoy an evening of bingo and visiting as we play a variety of game patterns for useful and enjoyable prizes.
Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with them.
Visit Roselawn Library to register for bingo, call the Library at 219/348-3850, or register online at: https://www.sigSnupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Color Me Craft Day at Lake Village
Let’s get crafty! Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, August 29, at 3:30 p.m. to decorate a variety of crafts with markers! Come make a craft for yourself or someone special!
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Moonlight Hike on Teninga
Newton County Public Library and Friends of the Sands are partnering to provide an evening hike to admire the moonrise, the second full moon of August, known as a “blue moon” on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. This will be a supermoon event, as well, as the moon will be at its perigee, or closest point to the earth.
The Grace Teninga Discovery Trail is a 2-mile, packed dirt trail that is well-maintained by The Nature Conservancy. It is an easy trail to hike, but it is not handicapped accessible. Hiking shoes or boots are recommended, and insect repellant will be necessary. Refreshments will be provided after the hike in the parking area.
This is a family-friendly event, limited to 40 attendants.
Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps us prepare. Visit any of our Libraries to register, call 219/348-3850 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Life size games for adults at Lake Village
Adults ages 18+ are invited to play life size games at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. Bring your friends or come to make new ones while playing life size Clue, Sorry and Yardzee! Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult