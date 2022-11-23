Purdue Extension series

Rensselaer — An upcoming four-part extension workshop for women in agriculture will focus on the basics of land management, leasing and conservation for landlords and tenants.

“The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” will begin Jan. 18 at numerous sites in Indiana, Kansas and Nebraska. The series will focus on writing agricultural lease agreements, landlord-tenant relationships, negotiations and conservation practices.

Tags

Trending Food Videos