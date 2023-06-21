The town of Morocco is hosting a “Back Our Blue” family fun event in Recher Park on Sunday, June 25. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. with DJ Vince Lowe providing the music. There will also be a hog roast with the hog donated by Dawson Angus, games and finger printing done by town Marshal Dustin Gary.

One of the organizers of the event, Nikki Kimbrell, stated the event will help fund the reserve officers.

