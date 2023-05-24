The schedule for the Morocco Beaver Fest 2023 has been announced.
Friday, May 26
Friday, May 26
Garage sales- 8-5 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Garage sales- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information booth opens-9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fundraiser breakfast- 9-11 a.m.
All vendor setup- 9-10 a.m.
Parade line up at Morocco Pool — 10:30 a.m.
Parade start- 11 a.m.
Car show registration- 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Car show-12-5 p.m.
Paint the plows- 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beer garden- 12 p.m.-Midnight
Bag tournament registration- 12 p.m.
Bands and music starts- 12 p.m.
Bags fly- 1 p.m.
Tractor pull registration- 12 p.m.
Tractor pull starts- 1 p.m.
Bounce houses and kids games- 2-6 p.m.
Dunk tank- 2-4 p.m.
Car show trophies- 5 p.m.
Morocco Alumni Dinner- 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Garage sales- 8a.m.-12p.m.
Registration for 5K run at Beaver Township Community Center- 8 a.m.
Morocco Projects donation breakfast- 8-10 a.m.
5K run starts-8:30 a.m.
Community Church Service at Recher Park- 10:30 a.m.
Morocco UMC Pork Chop Dinner- 5-7 p.m.
Kids bike race- 6 p.m.
Concessions open at Sam Rice Park- 6 p.m.
Fireworks show-DUSK
Monday, May 29
American Legion Post 146 Memorial Service at Recher Park- 11 a.m.
