MONON — The All Aboard Monon committee invites everyone to join them June 3 for the annual Monon Food Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Monon.
In addition to a wonderful variety of foods being offered by food and ice cream trucks, local church and sorority groups, there will be beverages for all ages from fruit water to wine and a beer garden.
Children’s activities include a Bounce House, Barrel Train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, dunk tank, carnival games and a special Silly Safari adventure at the Monon Library.
Family interests include downtown car show and a free car seat check at the Monon Family Clinic on East Broadway.
Two stages will feature musical entertainment and dance performances. Main stage performances will open with inspirational music by Warranted Worship at 10. Kyle Hurd and the Compadres will rock the crowd through lunch. Then southern rock/country band Warranted will take the stage. The south stage highlights dancers from Dance Development Academy and the Twin Lakes Color Guard.
Nashville recording artist and star on The Voice Jerod Bolt headlines the main stage at 3:30.
Come early and enjoy breakfast prepared by the fireman beginning at 7 a.m. and stay until Jerod signs off at 5 p.m.