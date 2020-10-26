This fall, the Kankakee Valley High School Improv Troupe leads the way bringing theater back to the KVHS stage! Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 7 – 9 p.m., join us for this always funny, always entertaining show.
Five Improv teams will be entertaining, the Cincinnati Chimps, Manchester Muskrats, New York Newts, Sleepy Hollow Spiders and Tokyo Tigers.
All seats must be purchased in advance. This year the improv group will be allowing their ticket company, https://kvtheatrekompany.seatyourself.biz, to social distance for them. You can buy tickets for your group, and the program will social distance other parties around you.
All tickets are $8 and will come with fan paraphernalia, including a face shield. All audience members need to be masked or shielded.