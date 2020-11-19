The Wheatfield Library invites families to build a gingerbread house at home and bring it in to be displayed for our Gingerbread House Contest! Families may bring in their creations beginning Nov. 30 through Dec. 5. Cast your vote for your favorite gingerbread house between Dec. 7 – 19, by adding change to the gingerbread house's can. The gingerbread house with the most donations will win a prize! All donations will go to The Friends of the Wheatfield Library to help fund programs, equipment and more! For more information, please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774. Please note- if you wish to keep your gingerbread house, it must be picked no later than January 2, 2021.
JCPL News: Families are invited to put their Christmas carpentry skills to use for Wheatfield Library’s Gingerbread House Contest
Cheri Shelhart
