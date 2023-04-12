Jasper County Community Services presents "The Working Hungry" documentary film screening and discussion to address the growing crisis of food insecurity
.
Northwest Indiana Community Action in partnership with Northwest Indiana Food Council will be screening a new documentary film, "The Working Hungry." The film will be shown several days in April, each will be followed by a discussion about food insecurity and hunger in our community and Indiana.
Jasper County Community Services is pleased to be one of locations offering this opportunity. The community is invited to the Rensselaer Senior Center for the viewing of the, Working Hungry, followed by an important discussion about food insecurity in our community.
The viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 967 E. Leopold Street, Rensselaer in the Rensselaer Senior Center. Light refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited, please call the office at 219-866-8071 to reserve your seat.
Community leaders participating in the panel discussion include, Stephen Wood, Mayor of the City of Rensselaer; Robert Souza, Director of Rensselaer Food Pantry; Diane Hollerman, Meals on Wheels Volunteer, Retired RN; Stephanie Melchow, KIRPC Headstart Family Engagement Specialist; Jodi Bella, Meals on Wheels Business Development Manager; Adam O’Doherty, President & CEO, United Way of Northwest Indiana and Mariann Lyons, Consumer.
The Working Hungry is a 30-minute film built around the stories of three families and through them, the stories of more than 700,000 people across the state of Indiana. Most of these are working families, and their hunger is hidden from those around them.
The compelling documentary asks why food insecurity and hunger is so prevalent and what can be done. The Working Hungry will dive deep into the reality of food insecurity in Indiana and what more could be done to destigmatize the conversation, more clearly understand underlying causes, and truly end hunger.
Throughout 2023, screenings of The Working Hungry, and relevant discussions will take place statewide, hosted by over 30 organizations. Information about all upcoming showings can be found at Indy Hunger Network.
This is not only viewing and discussion but an opportunity to offer a voice in a wide spread challenge facing communities across Indiana.
The Working Hungry film and community screenings are made possible by Ascension St. Vincent, Indy Hunger Network, and with additional support from Dave and Robin Miner, Steve and Cindy Gillman, and Brandt and Christine Lawson.