Prayer breakfast at Rensselaer Senior Center, mid-day observance at the Fase DeMotte Senior Center
Jasper County Community Services is extending an invitation to attend the annual observance of the National Day of Prayer at the Rensselaer and DeMotte Fase Senior Centers on Thursday, May 4. Speaker and Jasper County resident, Frank McClure, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron, will be the guest speaker at the Rensselaer and DeMotte Fase Senior Centers on this day. Well known singer and musician Larry Colee, Jr., will also be singing at both locations.
Everyone is welcome to attend one, or both, observances. The theme of this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”
The DeMotte and Rensselaer Senior centers will be offering a time of observance on the National Day of Prayer for the community to unite and find purpose through this day. The Remington Senior Center and community will be joining the Rensselaer Senior Center.
“We have been blessed to offer this observance to acknowledge the importance of prayer,” stated Executive Director Sharon Colee. “The joining of pastors from various churches, and individuals from across the county, taking time to reflect on the importance of prayer, is a gathering of hope and faith in these challenging times.”
Rensselaer Senior Center: A free continental breakfast will be served at the Rensselaer Senior Center, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. for the Annual Prayer Breakfast and program to honor the Annual National Day of Prayer. A free continental breakfast of pastries, fruit cup, and coffee will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m. the program will begin with Pastor Frank McClure, as the guest speaker. Pastor Kenin Smith, Hope Community Church; Pastor Paul Dyke, First Christian Church of Remington and Jim Marchand, Intermittent Pastor of Rensselaer will be participating in the morning’s program observance at the Rensselaer Senior Center. Country gospel music provided by singer and musician, Larry Colee, Jr.
DeMotte Fase Senior Center: The Fase Center in DeMotte will welcome Pastor Jim Clark, Calvary Assembly of God Church; Ken Patrick, Full Gospel Tabernacle of Wheatfield; and Bill Taylor, Virgie Christian Church, as they will be participating in the mid-day observance at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, at 12:15 p.m. on this day. The Fase Center welcomes Pastor Frank McClure as the guest speaker and Larry Colee, Jr. providing country gospel music. Refreshments will be served following the program.
Reservations are not required to attend any of the senior center observance programs. Transportation may be available in your area. Call 219-866-8071 for further information.