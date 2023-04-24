National Day of Prayer

Prayer breakfast at Rensselaer Senior Center, mid-day observance at the Fase DeMotte Senior Center

Jasper County Community Services is extending an invitation to attend the annual observance of the National Day of Prayer at the Rensselaer and DeMotte Fase Senior Centers on Thursday, May 4. Speaker and Jasper County resident, Frank McClure, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron, will be the guest speaker at the Rensselaer and DeMotte Fase Senior Centers on this day. Well known singer and musician Larry Colee, Jr., will also be singing at both locations.