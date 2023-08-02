MONTICELLO — The 19th annual “Dogs for the Cause” is happening at Susan’s Freeman Bay Aug. 5 — 6, raising money for Food Finders Food Bank. The event includes free hot dogs.
All weekend, collections for Food Finds Food Bank, Inc. will be ongoing. The event includes free donuts and hot dogs, and one free entry per person for raffle prizes.
In the Susan’s Freeman Bay flier, Susan states, “Having lost my dad to lung cancer in early 2005, I was determined to have an event at Freeman Bay in his honor. In memory of my dad’s endless generosity throughout his life, I knew I wanted to give back to my customers, as well as raise money for a good cause.”
She continued, “Our event also honors my mom Susie, who was just as much an inspiration to me as my dad. She looked forward to serving hot dogs every year just so she could chat with all of you! She is sorely missed at our event each year!”
Food Finders Food Bank directly serves people in areas where food is needed in an effort to supplement other hunger relief agencies. Their mobile pantry truck travels around North Central Indiana providing nutritious perishable and non-perishable food.
With the help of event sponsors and the generous boaters on Lake Freeman, Susan’s Freeman Bay has raised over $105,000 to charities since 2005.
For more information on this event and Susan’s Freeman Bay, visit www.SusansFreemanBay.com. Susan’s Freeman Bay is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours will change after Aug. 14.