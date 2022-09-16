Say Goodbye to Summer” Worship Service Hawaiian Style

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m., a new Family Friendly Worship experience begins one Sunday a Month at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC). Deacons will be your September hosts and have chosen some great end of summer activities. They are asking everyone to wear their favorite Hawaiian, flowered, tropical, pink flamingo, watermelon attire, grass skirts, leis, cool shades, jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt. All are welcome to join us for this fun event. Sorry, no swimsuits. LOL

