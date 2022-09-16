Say Goodbye to Summer” Worship Service Hawaiian Style
On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m., a new Family Friendly Worship experience begins one Sunday a Month at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC). Deacons will be your September hosts and have chosen some great end of summer activities. They are asking everyone to wear their favorite Hawaiian, flowered, tropical, pink flamingo, watermelon attire, grass skirts, leis, cool shades, jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt. All are welcome to join us for this fun event. Sorry, no swimsuits. LOL
The church is happy to welcome you to LVPC for a special Family Sunday “Fun” Day visit! Get ready to have some fun as we learn about God through a simple message, songs, scripture and a lunch after worship with some great fellowship!
The church has invited two special guests to share their talents with us. Brittany will be sharing her gift of painting and Jenelle will share her love of sign language as we sing. (We might even get to learn how to sign some of the chorus.) We will share popcorn prayers to God and there will be some beach balls flying in the sanctuary. What? Yes!
For those who attended VBS this past year, we will be singing some of our favorites. “The Train” and “Crazy People” songs will also be making a stop here at LVPC on this Sunday!
There are sure to be lots of great smiles throughout the day! Church might be a bit noisy that day… but that’s OK. A noisy church is a growing church. Come join us and see what this Crazy Sunday Fun Day is all about! Pastor Jay is preparing a great interactive “family -friendly” message for that day and we have planned for some great “in the pew activities” for the kids.
Do you have a church home? Not been to church in a while or ever? That’s OK! We are all in different places of our faith journey.