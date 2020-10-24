RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer is hosting a blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CST, on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The blood drive will be held in The Bloodmobile, which will be parked in the parking lot in front of Franciscan Health Rensselaer, located at 1104 East Grace Street, Rensselaer. The Versiti team will be upholding social distancing standards during the blood donation process.
Donors must bring a photo ID and wear a mask inside the Bloodmobile. It is recommended they do not skip meals before the donation and that they hydrate well. Additionally, no one is allowed to donate if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are displaying any symptoms.
To see available time slots and to register to donate blood, visit donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/135157.
