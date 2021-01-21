DEMOTTE — A Chicken and Dumpling Fundraiser at Fase Senior Center, St. Rd. 10 & 600 W. In DeMotte, will take place in February. Grab an order form and turn it in by Tuesday, Feb. 23 with pick up being 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.
Other activities in Feb. include:
- Monday, Feb. 1st, 8th, 16th, 22nd - Take Ten Bingo – 11:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 2nd - Groundhog Day Treat – 11:00 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 12th - Valentine Day Gift Bag – 11:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 16th - Birthday Celebration – 11:00 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 19th - National Cherry Day Fundraiser – 11:00 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 26th - Chicken & Dumpling Fundraiser Pickup 11:00 – 2:00