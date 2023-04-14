1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
Storytime continues at Lake Village, Morocco And Roselawn
Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, dancing and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years!
Lake Village is offering Storytime on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. until May 9. Morocco Community Library continues Storytime on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. until May 10. Roselawn Storytime is on Wednesday evenings at 5:15 p.m. until May 10.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or visit the Library to register. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/348-3850 to register.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Babytime at Lake Village, Morocco And Roselawn
Parents and babies from birth to 23 months are invited to Babytime – an engaging, program to teach simply songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and start little ones off right about reading. Babytime is a great way to meet new friends and have fun!
Lake Village will offer Babytime on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. until May 11.
Morocco will hold its Babytime program on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. until May 9.
Roselawn will offer Babytime on Tuesday evenings at 5 p.m. until May 10.
Registration is required – visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. Stop by Morocco Community Library to register or call 219/285-2664. Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850 or visit the Library to register.
Register online at:https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Mother Goose On The Loose at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. until May 9, at Morocco Community Library on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. until May 10, and Roselawn Library on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. until May 9! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3.
These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are asked to sit in, as well.
We ask parents or caregivers to register their children so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or visit the Library to register.
Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/348-3850. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Roselawn Book Club to discuss “The Maid”
Join us as we read and discuss Nina Prose’s debut “The Maid” as part of Roselawn’s Book Club on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
In a fancy urban hotel, a guest lies dead, and the main suspect is Molly Gray, a member of the cleaning staff whose devotion to her work is matched only by her love for her deceased grandmother.
Anyone may participate, but patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive or Hoopla digital content services.
Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults.
Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850 to register, or register online at:
Bingo at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer a fun afternoon of Bingo on Thursday, April 20, at 2 p.m! Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to enjoy an afternoon of bingo and visiting as we play a variety of game patterns for useful and enjoyable prizes.
Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with them.
Visit Roselawn Library to register for bingo, call the Library at 219/348-3850, or register online at: https://www.sigSnupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Arbor Day Program at Lake Village
Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day a little early with a fun informational presentation by Gus Nyberg from DNR and Friends of the Sands on Friday, April 21, at 3:30 p.m. Gus will discuss the benefits of trees, products that they produce and more! After the presentation we will plant trees donated by Friends of the Sands!
To register for this program, please visit Lake Village Memorial Library, call 219/992-3490 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
Family Trivia Night at Lake Village Library
You and your family (teams of up to six members) are invited to a fun evening of trivia at the Lake Village Memorial Library on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Teams will be provided with a device with the Kahoot App downloaded for use during the program.
Participants may bring snacks and non- alcoholic beverages, but these must all fit on the table where your team will be seated around for the evening.
To register for this program, please visit Lake Village Memorial Library, call 219/992-3490 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
Earth Day Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 3-5 years old are invited to a Earth Day Storytime at Roselawn Library on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Miss Pam will read stories all about our environment! Miss Pam will also guide children in completing a simple craft.
Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/348-3850. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Minute To Win It at Roselawn
Students in grades K-6 are welcome to enter our friendly competition of challenges that they attempt to complete in one minute or less! Roselawn Library is offering “Minute to Win It” on Saturday, April 22, at 12 p.m.
Visit the Roselawn Library to register for this fun program or call Roselawn at 219/348-3850. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-tween
Petting Zoo at Lake Village
Join Miss Corrisa and Miss Jessica for a fun-filled morning as Lake Village Memorial Township Library hosts a petting zoo on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon.
All ages are welcome, but please visit the Library or call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family