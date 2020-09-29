DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council approved a request to allow Trick-or-Treat on Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m. with participants asked to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The CDC has recommended alternative activities to the traditional door to door event.
CDC guidelines put door to door trick-or-treating in the high risk category. Those who do not want to participate in giving treats for Halloween should turn off porch lights as they normally would. Councilman Mark Boer suggested people could place individual treat packets on a table with the children choosing their own instead of handing out the candy while also maintaining the 6’ distancing, which is also suggested by the CDC.
“We want to keep our town safe,” said Boer. “We’ve been fortunate and we would like to see it continue.”
Police Chief Tom Jarrette said, “Be aware, if lights are off, that person is not participating.”
The CDC recommends putting individually wrapped goodie bags for families to "grab and go" to maintain social distancing. It suggests placing these at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard. It also states if preparing goody bags, to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the treats. This form of trick-or-treat is listed in the moderate risk category.
The CDC also says not to substitute a costume mask for a cloth mask and the costume mask shouldn’t be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers both the mouth and the nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask can be dangerous.
The safer alternatives include carving pumpkins with members of the household inside or out, Halloween decorating inside and out and holding a scavenger hunt where children can look for items while they walk outside through their neighborhoods or within their own yard rather than going house to house. It also suggests virtual Halloween costume contests.
If anyone chooses to have a Halloween party, it is suggested they keep people at least 6’ apart and if there may be screaming, keep the distance even greater.
Trunk-or-treats are also listed in the high risk category, whether inside or outside, as well as attending indoor parties. Going to a haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming are also high risk activities.
The CDC says higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread are found in large gatherings, especially indoors. Poor ventilation increases the risk for infection as well. The longer the event runs, the higher the risk.