• DC TRIP BREAKFAST: Tickets are on sale for the DC trip breakfast at the Knights of Columbus Hall on March 2. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include sausage, eggs, potatoes and toast with a drink. The cost is $10 per ticket and $5 for kids ages 5-9. Kids under 5 can eat for free. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade trip to Washington, DC.
• IMPROV AT THE RITZ: The Carnegie Players will hold “Improv at the Ritz” on Feb. 10 and 17. Performances at the Ritz Cinema in downtown Rensselaer will be directed by John Rahe. For more information, find the Players’ website at www.thecarnegieplayers.org.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule Feb. 22, March 8 (annual meeting at Embers Venue), April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include April 14, June 9, Aug. 11 (tabletop exercise), Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• REMINGTON PARKS: The Remington Park Board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m., EST, at the Remington Depot, located at 16 E. S. Railroad St.
• REMINGTON REDEVELOPMENT: The Remington Redevelopment Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., EST, at the Remington Depot, located at 16 E. S. Railroad St.
• REMINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: The Remington Plan Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., EST, at the Remington Depot, located at 16 E. S. Railroad St.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• SPRING SOCIAL: The 19th annual St. Augustine School Spring Social will be held on Saturday, April 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. This year the school will be honoring the Class of 1972. The event, which will include a buffet with live music, a cash bar and auctions/raffles, is open to anyone ages 21 and over who would like to support St. A School and its mission of providing quality Catholic education. A portion of the proceeds from the year’s event will be used to upgrade the school’s playground. For more information or to request an invitation, contact the school at SASpringSocial@gmail.com. Invitations will be mailed in February.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours starting Jan. 13. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• OPEN SWIM: The Rensselaer Central High School pool will be hold open swims throughout the winter beginning Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. The cost is $3 per person each night. Here is this year’s schedule: Dec. 13 … Dec. 20 … Dec. 27 … Jan. 3 … Jan. 10 … Jan. 17 (weather make-up day; if no school, no open swim) … Jan. 24 … Jan. 31 … Feb. 7 … Feb. 14 (Off, no school)… Feb. 21 … Feb. 28 (Off, home swim meet) … March 7 … March 14. If school is not in session or let out early, open swim will be canceled.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.