JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — On Friday, April 2nd at 10 AM, Jasper County Public Library will give a short presentation about poetry and its impact on you; the recording will be available all month long. Be entered to win a prize by, during the month of April, submitting a recording (video or audio) of yourself reading a poem, your own or someone else’s. Or you can participate by snapping a picture of a poem you’ve written or created using black out poetry techniques.
Please be sure to include the title of the poem and the author. Send your picture or TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or Youtube video link to webmaster@myjcpl.org; entries will be shared on JCPL’s Facebook page.
All submissions will be reviewed by library staff before being posted in consideration of its social media policy. Prizes will be divided into age groups: children, teens, and adults. Winners must have a Jasper County library card to be eligible, though all participants are welcome.