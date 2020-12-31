JASPER COUNTY — We look forward with hope to the New Year and remain poised to meet community needs in whatever ways we can. We hope you are able to stop by and see us, but if you cannot please visit us online at www.myjcpl.org.
It’s a New Year, and as is often the case, we find ourselves reviewing the year passed, even as we consider the year that lies ahead. This past year has been unprecedented in the many challenges we have all had to face, but in spite of those challenges we continued to inform, enrich, and empower our diverse community and we take a moment to celebrate.
In 2020:
- We distributed 150 “We Love Our Library” signs that were displayed all over our service area.
- We offered a first-ever NERF War/Capture the Flag event, meeting an expressed community need for family activities.
- We became a Fine Free Library!
- We created virtual story time videos and story time kits for circulation.
- We offered a first-ever digital escape room program.
- We established a new Curbside Service.
- We launched an Online Summer Reading Program.
- We partnered with Purdue Extension to offer a CATCH program.
- We hosted a Women’s Suffrage Traveling Exhibit at the Rensselaer Library.
- Mark Marimen told spooky tales outside at the Wheatfield Library.
- We offered our book discussions via Zoom for the first time ever.
- We were awarded an Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grant to purchase print and AV materials for all three of our libraries with most items now available for check-out.
It’s Puzzle Weather
If you find yourself dreading the cold weather, then we invite you to stop by to grab a puzzle! We offer a variety of puzzles to take or leave as you please. Puzzles will be on display near the circulation desk at Wheatfield and DeMotte libraries.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is promoted by all three branches of JCPL for ages 0 to preschool. Pick up a binder at any JCPL location, checkout books, read and record the titles for special incentives- offered after 100, 500 and, finally, 1,000 books read. Check with your local library for details
Adult Winter Reading Program
Get Yeti to read. It's time for our Adult Winter Reading Program
Every time you use your library card to check out a book, e-book, magazine or audio book between Jan. 4 and Feb. 27, you can enter your name to win a prize. Each JCPL location will have weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end.
JCPL Adult Book Discussions
Most of our book discussion groups are finding new ways to stay connected. For more details or to reserve a copy, please visit or call your local library. Registration is appreciated, and available online at www.myjcpl.org/events. Face covering / Social distancing guidelines will be observed.