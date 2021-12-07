DEMOTTE - On Saturday, Dec. 3, the town of DeMotte officially welcomed the Christmas season with a Winter Wonder Lights festive celebration that featured lighted vehicles, a park-lighting ceremony, hot chocolate and cookies, a caroling choir and, of course, Santa Claus.
Beginning at 4:30, families and members of the host DeMotte Chamber of Commerce began arriving at Spencer Park to enjoy decorated vehicles, the aforementioned treats and the friendly, festive atmosphere. Especially popular were the John Deere tractor and trailer of Rich Rish and the white Jeep Willy with Rudolph on top of Bryan Hansen.
As dark befell the park, more and more people arrived. The Jazz Choir from Kankakee Valley High School led by Director Lisa Faletto began to sing Christmas Carols. At 5 PM, the sound of sirens from multiple trucks heralded the arrival of Santa atop one of the Keener Fire Department Engines. As the trucks circled the dormant park fountain, children could be heard shouting "he's here."
Santa Claus, personified by retired combat veteran Norman G. Hemphill, Jr. came down from the truck and walked through the crown before sitting down on a park bench. He began taking requests and posing for photos with the children who patiently but excitedly waited their turns to whisper their wants, receive a nod and a smile and finally leave with a treasured candy cane from Santa.
At 5:30, Santa took a break from the children and walked over to throw the oversize switch that lighted the various trees and displays throughout the park as the crowd cheered.
"Thanks to all who came out to experience DeMotte’s Winter Wonder Lights," said DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diva Rish. "The DeMotte Chamber had a great time kicking off the Holiday Season with everyone."
The Chamber of Commerce also wished to thank the sponsors of the event which included Republic Services, Yesteryears and McColly Real Estate as well as everyone who brought out decorated displays.