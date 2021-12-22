WHEATFIELD – At halftime of the Kankakee Valley girls varsity basketball game, the dance team took to the floor for a special performance. Joining the high school girls were over 70 youngsters festooned in bright pink shirts with Christmas trees on them.
Led out by lead Keely Locke in her full reindeer costume and smaller groups led by dance team members in antler headbands, the large group filled the floor to dance to an updated version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” much to the delight of the gathered parents and other fans.
The performance was the culmination of a mini-dance camp held by the team as a fundraiser for costumes and other necessary items. The Dance Team, coached by Janna Molenaar, usually holds two camps each school year with one falling during football season and the other during basketball. The campers met for a four-hour session with girls broken into groups by age to learn the dance.
Based on the smiles beaming from the novices’ faces, as well as those of the dance team, an enjoyable time was had by all.