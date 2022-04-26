WHEATFIELD - It was a great opening day on Saturday, April 23 for Wheatfield Little League with sunshine and smiles all-around as the kids and coaches prepared for their first official games. The league, as always, opened the day with a parade that began and ended at their home fields on the Wheatfield Elementary property.
Led by the Wheatfield Fire Department, floats and vehicle representing nearly every team celebrated the day as they made their way through town, waving and throwing candy to the gathered crowds along the streets.
The WFD also served as judges of the floats. First place was won by the Minor B Boys team sponsored by Jackson’s Funeral Home that featured a Pirate theme with skeleton crew. Fox Photography, a.k.a. The Purple People Eaters came in second. They are a T-ball team. Rounding out at third was the Junior Girls’ Team sponsored by Stowers and Sons. Their theme was “Outa This World: and featured the girls dressed as aliens.
The Wheatfield Little League would like to thank all who participated or helped in any way with opening day. They would also like to congratulate the winniers of the raffles. Congrats go to Kiki Podkul, Tom Allis, Leslie Samples, the Bryant family, Anthony, and Tanya Wilson, who won two baskets. The Monster Energy Gear bag was won by Natalie Schaefer, and the large Jameson gift basket was won by Sonya Hesson.
A full schedule of games followed the opening day ceremonies.