The delicious adventure through Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory lights up the stage this weekend, July 15, 16 and 17, at the Kankakee Valley High School auditorium.
Willy Wonka, the fantastical candy maker, stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory... or suffer the consequences.
Willy Wonka takes the stage July 15, at 7 p.m., July 16 at 2 and 7 p.m., and July 17, 2 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for kids, $10 for adults and can be bought at the door or in advance at https://valleycplayers.seatyourself.biz
