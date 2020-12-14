WHEATFIELD — The Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry in Wheatfield has been helping families through hard times for 11 years, and this year is no exception. Linda Duttlinger, who heads the all volunteer food pantry, said they have seen new people who “have never reached out for help before. “
“You can see it in their eyes,” she said.
For Thanksgiving, the pantry gave out over 330 turkeys and hams, plus all the sides, to area families. The pantry served 145 families on Nov. 5 alone.
The pantry is open for drive up only every Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. Duttlinger said each family receives three bags of food, one filled with non-perishable foods, another with cereal, chips, bread and other grain items and the third with eggs, milk and some meat.
The need has increased and the food pantry is asking anyone who can, to donate either food items or money to buy the perishable items. Duttlinger said a big need is microwavable foods, which is especially popular among the older patrons.
The food pantry receives items from Food Finders, usually bread and meat, but she said, they are having a hard time keeping up and the supply isn’t as plentiful. The Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry is working with Save-A-Lot in Wheatfield to buy items in bulk so they can keep up where the Food Finders is lacking.
In normal times, the food pantry allows families or individuals to pick up food once a month, but with the greater need, that limitation has been dropped. “We do not discriminate by address. We are set up to handle a fair amount of people,” she said.
With the pandemic making changes to the way people do business, the food pantry has had to limit the number of helpers to follow social distancing guidelines. Those who need the food are asked to pull up to the pantry and wait for someone to come out with the bags of food, which are placed into the vehicle, avoiding direct contact with each other.
“We’re just trying to stay healthy so we can keep the pantry going,” she said.
Food isn’t the only thing families are in need of either. The pantry accepts donations of cleaning supplies and paper goods as well.
To donate food or money to the food pantry, or for information about assistance, visit the website https://sorrowfulmotherwheatfield.org/food-pantry. Duttlinger can be reached at 219-828-7611. The Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church is located at 165 Grace St., Wheatfield.