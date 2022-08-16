Jasper County Community Services had a great turn out for this year’s Senior Day within the community on Friday, Aug. 5. Due to COVID restrictions this was the first year of the return of the senior activities as sponsored each August. Craig Jackson has been a sponsor of this day for many years for a movie showing at Fountain Stone Theater, a free lunch and free bus transportation.

Fountain Stone Theater opened their doors to a free showing of the movie “Elvis” at 8:30 a.m. Donaldson employees arrived early on this day to welcome and assist seniors arriving in JCCS busses and their own vehicles. Donaldson extended the donation of covering the cost of the movie ticket of each attendee.

