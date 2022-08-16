Jasper County Community Services had a great turn out for this year’s Senior Day within the community on Friday, Aug. 5. Due to COVID restrictions this was the first year of the return of the senior activities as sponsored each August. Craig Jackson has been a sponsor of this day for many years for a movie showing at Fountain Stone Theater, a free lunch and free bus transportation.
Fountain Stone Theater opened their doors to a free showing of the movie “Elvis” at 8:30 a.m. Donaldson employees arrived early on this day to welcome and assist seniors arriving in JCCS busses and their own vehicles. Donaldson extended the donation of covering the cost of the movie ticket of each attendee.
Jasper County Community Services’ transportation was available at no cost in Remington, Rensselaer and DeMotte areas for anyone going to the movie or to the Senior Center. Jackson’s Funeral Chapels and Monument provided this opportunity.
The day continued with seniors arriving at the Rensselaer Senior Center for a free lunch sponsored by Jackson’s Funeral Chapel and Monuments. Rensselaer Care Center provided BINGO prizes for free BINGO following lunch. Haven Hospice of DeMotte brought smiles as they provided delicious desserts for the day and called BINGO, offering a great afternoon.
Jasper County Board President Bill Hollerman acknowledged those that dressed in 50s attire with a $10 Walmart gift card. It was a great day of community support and involvement. Jasper County Community Services Executive Director Sharon Colee stated, “A great day to come together once again enjoying activities, lunch and laughter and community support, as we acknowledge the importance of a well deserving generation!”