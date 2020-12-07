Demotte And Wheatfield Elementary Intermediate Schools A-Line
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, side salad or carrot sticks or broccoli, apple slices or juice (choose one), garlic toast (1 grain), milk
Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles, green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two), apple or peaches (choose one), milk
Wednesday: Whole grain bosco sticks with marinara sauce, refried beans or corn or sliced cucumbers (choose two), mandarin oranges or juice (choose one), milk
Thursday: Turkey with school made roll, mashed potatoes and gravy or corn (choose two), peach cups or applesauce (choose one), dessert, milk
Friday: Chicken tenders, tater coins or carrot sticks or broccoli (choose two), pears or strawberries (choose one), breadstick (1 grain), milk
Alternative second entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo
Kankakee Valley Middle School
Monday: Breaded chicken filet sandwich with cheese, tomato, and lettuce, baked beans or carrot sticks or oven fries (choose two), strawberry cup or peaches or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains), oven fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two), apple or blueberries or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mini corn dogs
Wednesday: Mac and cheese and garlic toast, refried beans or cherry tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two), mandarin oranges or apple or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
Thursday (Holiday meal): Turkey with school made roll, mashed potatoes and gravy or corn or celery sticks (choose two), applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two), milk and dessert
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain), crispy cubed potatoes or corn or side salad (choose two), strawberries or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Pizza
Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
Monday: Lasagna roll up with breadstick or cheesy bread, green beans or carrot sticks or side salad (choose two), strawberry cup or applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Big Daddy’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza or Cheese Pizza (2 grains), corn or broccoli or sliced cucumbers (choose two), apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Asian bar
Wednesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger with bacon on wg bun with romaine lettuce (two grain), oven fries or corn or sliced tomatoes or refried beans (choose two), strawberry cup or peach cup or apple or juice (choose two)
chocolate chip cookie, milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
Thursday (Holiday Meal): Turkey and school made roll, mashed potatoes and gravy or corn or celery sticks (choose two), applesauce or peaches or orange or juice (choose two), milk and holiday dessert
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll, tater coins or side salad or baked beans (choose two), pineapple or grapes or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Pizza
North Newton Elementary Menu
Monday: Breakfast for lunch: French toast/syrup, diced ham and cheese, potato, 100% juice, milk
Tuesday: Hotdog on wg bun, baked beans, corn, fruit, milk
Wednesday: BBQ chicken on wg bun, potato, broccoli, fruit, milk
Thursday: Turkey breast on wg sub bun, cheese slice, sweet potato fries, fruit, milk
Friday: Pizza, green beans, fruit, Christmas treat, milk
North Newton High School
Monday: Breakfast for lunch: French toast/syrup, ham and egg, potato, 100% juice, milk
Tuesday: Hot dog or corn dog, baked beans, corn, fruit, milk or salad
Wednesday: BBQ chicken on wg bun, potato, broccoli, fruit, milk or cook's choice
Thursday: Turkey breast on sub bun, cheese slice, sweet potato fries, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk or salad
Friday: Pizza, green beans, fruit, milk or cook's choice