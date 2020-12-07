School menus

Demotte And Wheatfield Elementary Intermediate Schools A-Line

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, side salad or carrot sticks or broccoli, apple slices or juice (choose one), garlic toast (1 grain), milk

Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles, green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two), apple or peaches (choose one), milk

Wednesday: Whole grain bosco sticks with marinara sauce, refried beans or corn or sliced cucumbers (choose two), mandarin oranges or juice (choose one), milk

Thursday: Turkey with school made roll, mashed potatoes and gravy or corn (choose two), peach cups or applesauce (choose one), dessert, milk

Friday: Chicken tenders, tater coins or carrot sticks or broccoli (choose two), pears or strawberries (choose one), breadstick (1 grain), milk

Alternative second entrée

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo

T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo

Kankakee Valley Middle School

Monday: Breaded chicken filet sandwich with cheese, tomato, and lettuce, baked beans or carrot sticks or oven fries (choose two), strawberry cup or peaches or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains), oven fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two), apple or blueberries or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Mini corn dogs

Wednesday: Mac and cheese and garlic toast, refried beans or cherry tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two), mandarin oranges or apple or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Mexican bar

Thursday (Holiday meal): Turkey with school made roll, mashed potatoes and gravy or corn or celery sticks (choose two), applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two), milk and dessert

Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain), crispy cubed potatoes or corn or side salad (choose two), strawberries or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Pizza

Kankakee Valley High School A-Line

Monday: Lasagna roll up with breadstick or cheesy bread, green beans or carrot sticks or side salad (choose two), strawberry cup or applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Big Daddy’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza or Cheese Pizza (2 grains), corn or broccoli or sliced cucumbers (choose two), apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Asian bar

Wednesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger with bacon on wg bun with romaine lettuce (two grain), oven fries or corn or sliced tomatoes or refried beans (choose two), strawberry cup or peach cup or apple or juice (choose two)

chocolate chip cookie, milk

Bar Line: Mexican bar

Thursday (Holiday Meal): Turkey and school made roll, mashed potatoes and gravy or corn or celery sticks (choose two), applesauce or peaches or orange or juice (choose two), milk and holiday dessert

Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll, tater coins or side salad or baked beans (choose two), pineapple or grapes or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Pizza

North Newton Elementary Menu

Monday: Breakfast for lunch: French toast/syrup, diced ham and cheese, potato, 100% juice, milk

Tuesday: Hotdog on wg bun, baked beans, corn, fruit, milk

Wednesday: BBQ chicken on wg bun, potato, broccoli, fruit, milk

Thursday: Turkey breast on wg sub bun, cheese slice, sweet potato fries, fruit, milk

Friday: Pizza, green beans, fruit, Christmas treat, milk

North Newton High School

Monday: Breakfast for lunch: French toast/syrup, ham and egg, potato, 100% juice, milk

Tuesday: Hot dog or corn dog, baked beans, corn, fruit, milk or salad

Wednesday: BBQ chicken on wg bun, potato, broccoli, fruit, milk or cook's choice

Thursday: Turkey breast on sub bun, cheese slice, sweet potato fries, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk or salad

Friday: Pizza, green beans, fruit, milk or cook's choice

