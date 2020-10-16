DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary, Intermediate Schools A-Line
Oct. 26 - 30
Monday: Macaroni & cheese, side salad or carrot sticks or broccoli, peach cup or apple slices or orange or juice (choose one), garlic toast (1 grain), milk
Tuesday: Chicken smackers, oven fries or side salad or corn (choose two), strawberry cup or applesauce or orange (choose one), pudding, milk
Wednesday: Bosco stick with marinara sauce, refried beans or green beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two), mandarin oranges or applesauce or orange or juice (choose one), milk
Thursday: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun, tater coins or carrot sticks or corn (choose two), pineapple, orange, strawberries (choose one), milk
Friday: Ham or turkey submarine sandwiches, refried beans or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), mandarin oranges or apple slices or juice (choose one), milk and chips and Halloween treat!
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
Oct. 26 - 30
Monday: Stuffed crust pizza or chicken mozzarella quesadilla, broccoli or refried beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), pineapple or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll, oven fries or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), peaches or orange or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mini corn dogs
Wednesday: Beef or chicken nacho supreme or tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & salsa, side salad or refried beans or corn (choose two), strawberry cup or apple or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: BBQ pork sliders on Hawaiian bun, oven fries or baked beans or side salad (choose two), mandarin oranges, applesauce, pineapple, or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Choice chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Chicken smackers or fish sticks (2 grain), tater coins or corn or cucumbers (choose two), pears or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk and Halloween treat
Bar line: Pizza
Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
Oct. 26 - 30
Monday: Marinara meatball sub on whole grain bun or noodles, oven fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two), pears or peaches or mandarin oranges or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Plain or cheese hot dog or mini corn dogs, tater coins or corn or cherry tomatoes (choose two), blueberries or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Asian bar
Wednesday: breaded chicken with cheese sandwich with romaine lettuce and tomato, shoestring fries or carrot sticks or corn (choose two), peaches or grapes or orange slices or pears or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: Honey sriracha or boneless wings, seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two), peach cup or apple or pineapple or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Grilled cheese or Sloppy Jos, broccoli or oven fries or sliced cucumbers (choose two), applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), milk and Halloween treat
Bar line: Pizza
DeMotte Christian School Lunch Menu
Oct. 26 – 30
Monday: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, broccoli and dip, brownies
Tuesday: Sub sandwich, Chex Mix, cottage cheese, applesauce, carrots and dip
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, broccoli and cheese, dinner roll, sherbet
Thursday: Pizza, popcorn, fresh veggies, banana
Friday: Shrimp poppers, potato chips, carrots, cookie
North Newton Elementary Lunch menu
Oct. 26-30
Monday: Fall break
Tuesday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice, pickles, potato, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Fajita wrap with meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, salsa, fruit, milk
Thurdsay: Turkey sub with meat, cheese, sub bun, lettuce, potato, fruit, milk
Friday: Calzone, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, milk
North Newton Jr./Sr. High School Lunch menu
Oct. 26-30
Monday: Fall break
Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch: french toast/syrup, sausage, potato, 100% juice, milk
Wednesday: Faita wrap with meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, salsa, fruit, milk or salad
Thursday: Spaghetti in meat sauce, bread stick, lettuce salad, fruit, milk or salad
Friday: Pork rib patty, whole grain bun, pickles, potato, fruit, milk or cook’s choice