DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary, Intermediate Schools A-Line

Oct. 26 - 30

Monday: Macaroni & cheese, side salad or carrot sticks or broccoli, peach cup or apple slices or orange or juice (choose one), garlic toast (1 grain), milk

Tuesday: Chicken smackers, oven fries or side salad or corn (choose two), strawberry cup or applesauce or orange (choose one), pudding, milk

Wednesday: Bosco stick with marinara sauce, refried beans or green beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two), mandarin oranges or applesauce or orange or juice (choose one), milk

Thursday: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun, tater coins or carrot sticks or corn (choose two), pineapple, orange, strawberries (choose one), milk

Friday: Ham or turkey submarine sandwiches, refried beans or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), mandarin oranges or apple slices or juice (choose one), milk and chips and Halloween treat!

Alternative Second Entrée

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick

Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line

Oct. 26 - 30

Monday: Stuffed crust pizza or chicken mozzarella quesadilla, broccoli or refried beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), pineapple or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll, oven fries or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), peaches or orange or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mini corn dogs

Wednesday: Beef or chicken nacho supreme or tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & salsa, side salad or refried beans or corn (choose two), strawberry cup or apple or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mexican bar

Thursday: BBQ pork sliders on Hawaiian bun, oven fries or baked beans or side salad (choose two), mandarin oranges, applesauce, pineapple, or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Choice chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Chicken smackers or fish sticks (2 grain), tater coins or corn or cucumbers (choose two), pears or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk and Halloween treat

Bar line: Pizza

Kankakee Valley High School A-Line

Oct. 26 - 30

Monday: Marinara meatball sub on whole grain bun or noodles, oven fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two), pears or peaches or mandarin oranges or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Plain or cheese hot dog or mini corn dogs, tater coins or corn or cherry tomatoes (choose two), blueberries or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Asian bar

Wednesday: breaded chicken with cheese sandwich with romaine lettuce and tomato, shoestring fries or carrot sticks or corn (choose two), peaches or grapes or orange slices or pears or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mexican bar

Thursday: Honey sriracha or boneless wings, seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two), peach cup or apple or pineapple or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Grilled cheese or Sloppy Jos, broccoli or oven fries or sliced cucumbers (choose two), applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), milk and Halloween treat

Bar line: Pizza

DeMotte Christian School Lunch Menu

Oct. 26 – 30

Monday: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, broccoli and dip, brownies

Tuesday: Sub sandwich, Chex Mix, cottage cheese, applesauce, carrots and dip

Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, broccoli and cheese, dinner roll, sherbet

Thursday: Pizza, popcorn, fresh veggies, banana

Friday: Shrimp poppers, potato chips, carrots, cookie

North Newton Elementary Lunch menu

Oct. 26-30

Monday: Fall break

Tuesday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice, pickles, potato, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Fajita wrap with meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, salsa, fruit, milk

Thurdsay: Turkey sub with meat, cheese, sub bun, lettuce, potato, fruit, milk

Friday: Calzone, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, milk

North Newton Jr./Sr. High School Lunch menu

Oct. 26-30

Monday: Fall break

Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch: french toast/syrup, sausage, potato, 100% juice, milk

Wednesday: Faita wrap with meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, salsa, fruit, milk or salad

Thursday: Spaghetti in meat sauce, bread stick, lettuce salad, fruit, milk or salad

Friday: Pork rib patty, whole grain bun, pickles, potato, fruit, milk or cook’s choice

