DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary
Intermediate Schools A-Line
Oct. 19 - 23
Monday: Fall Break
Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles; green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two); apple or orange or peaches (choose one); milk
Wednesday: Breakfast for lunch! Dutch waffles with bacon; potato rounds, celery sticks, or carrot sticks (choose two); pears or strawberry cup or juice (choose one); milk
Thursday: Chicken drumstick; seasoned wedges or baked beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two); peach cups or applesauce or oranges (choose one);
school made roll (1 grain); milk
Friday: Chicken tenders; tater coins or carrot sticks or broccoli (choose two); pears or apple slices or strawberries (choose one) breadstick (1 grain); milk
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo
Kankakee Valley Middle School
Oct. 19 – 23
Monday: Fall break
Tuesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains); shoestring fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two); strawberry cup or apple or blueberries or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mini corn dogs
Wednesday: Mac and cheese and garlic toast; refried beans or cherry tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two); mandarin oranges or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: Spaghetti with breadstick or cheese quesadilla; broccoli or side salad or corn (choose two); apple slices or peaches or orange or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain); crispy cubed potatoes or corn or side salad (choose two); strawberries or orange or applesauce or grapes or juice (choose two); milk and cookie
Bar line: Pizza
Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
Oct. 19 -23
Monday: Fall Break
Tuesday: Big Daddy’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza or Cheese Pizza (2 grains); corn or broccoli or sliced cucumbers (choose two); apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Asian bar
Wednesday: Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger with bacon on wg bun with romaine lettuce (two grain); oven fries or corn or sliced tomatoes or refried beans (choose two); strawberry cup or peach cup or apple or juice (choose two); chocolate chip cookie; milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: Kougar Bowl (mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cheese and chicken) carrot sticks or broccoli or side salad (choose two); blueberries or applesauce or orange or juice (choose two); school made rolls (1 grain); milk
Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll; tater coins or side salad or baked beans (choose two); pineapple or grapes or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Pizza
DeMotte Christian School Menu
Oct. 19 – 23
Monday: Meat loaf, augratin potatoes, California blend, plain salad, cookies
Tuesday: Sausage links, French toast, sausage and gravy, biscuits, oranges
Wednesday: Tacos w/meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, applesauce, chocolate chip bars
Thursday: Fall Break
Friday: Fall Break
North Newton Elementary lunch menu
Oct. 19-23
Monday: Hot dog on whole grain bun, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Conference Day/e-Learning day
Thursday: Pizza, corn, fruit, milk
Friday: Fall Break
North Newton Jr./Sr. High School
Oct. 19-23
Monday: Hot dog on whole grain bun, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk; or spicy chicken
Tuesday: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, peas, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Conference Day, e-Learning day
Thursday: Quesadilla/salsa, corn, apple slices, milk or cook’s choice
Friday: Fall Break