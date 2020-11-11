Menus for week of Nov. 23 - 27
DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary
Intermediate Schools A-Line
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, side salad or carrot sticks or broccoli
apple slices or juice (choose one), garlic toast (1 grain), milk
Tuesday: Chicken smackers, oven fries or side salad or corn (choose two)
pears or applesauce (choose one), pudding, milk
Wednesday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Thursday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Friday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
Monday: Stuffed crust pizza or chicken mozzarella quesadilla, broccoli or refried beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), pineapple or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll, oven fries or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), peaches or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mini corn dogs
Wednesday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Thursday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Friday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
Monday: Marinara meatball sub on whole grain bun or noodles, oven fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two), pears or peaches or mandarin oranges or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Plain or cheese hot dog or mini corn dogs, tater coins or corn or cherry tomatoes (choose two), blueberries or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Asian bar
Wednesday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Thursday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
Friday (No School Thanksgiving Break)
DeMotte Christian School
Monday: Turkey/chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll
Tuesday: Corn dogs, baked beans, chips, apple slices, cookie
Wednesday – Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving
North Newton Elementary and Jr./Sr. High School
Closed until Nov. 30