Menus for week of Nov. 23 - 27

DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary

Intermediate Schools A-Line

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, side salad or carrot sticks or broccoli

apple slices or juice (choose one), garlic toast (1 grain), milk

Tuesday: Chicken smackers, oven fries or side salad or corn (choose two)

pears or applesauce (choose one), pudding, milk

Wednesday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Thursday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Friday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Alternative Second Entrée

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo

T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick

Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line

Monday: Stuffed crust pizza or chicken mozzarella quesadilla, broccoli or refried beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), pineapple or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll, oven fries or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), peaches or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mini corn dogs

Wednesday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Thursday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Friday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Kankakee Valley High School A-Line

Monday: Marinara meatball sub on whole grain bun or noodles, oven fries or broccoli or side salad (choose two), pears or peaches or mandarin oranges or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Plain or cheese hot dog or mini corn dogs, tater coins or corn or cherry tomatoes (choose two), blueberries or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Asian bar

Wednesday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Thursday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

Friday (No School Thanksgiving Break)

DeMotte Christian School

Monday: Turkey/chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll

Tuesday: Corn dogs, baked beans, chips, apple slices, cookie

Wednesday – Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving

North Newton Elementary and Jr./Sr. High School

Closed until Nov. 30

