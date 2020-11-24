School menus

DeMotte, Wheatfield Elementary and

Intermediate schools A-Line

Dec. 7 - 11

Monday: Grilled or breaded chicken sandwich, broccoli or sliced tomatoes or oven fries (choose two), strawberry cup or orange (choose one), milk

Tuesday: Nacho supreme with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, refried beans or corn or carrot sticks (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk

Wednesday: Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, side salad or cherry tomatoes or green beans (choose two), strawberry cup or apple (choose one), chocolate chip cookie, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti and breadstick, corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two), applesauce or orange slices (choose one), milk

Friday: Hot dog, crispy cubes or carrot sticks or baked beans (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk

Alternative Second Entrée

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo

T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo

KV Middle School

Dec. 7 - 11

Monday: Stuffed crust pizza, cherry tomatoes or corn or broccoli (choose two), peach cup or pineapple or strawberry cup or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Plain or cheese hot dog on a whole grain bun, crispy cubes or green beans or cucumbers (choose two), orange or pears or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Mini corn dogs

Wednesday: Honey sriracha boneless wings or bone-in seasoned wings with sauce, oven fries or carrot sticks or refried beans (choose two), peach cup or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Mexican bar

Thursday: Chicken drumstick, seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two), applesauce or strawberries or juice (choose two), milk and breadstick (one grain)

Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Grilled cheese or Sloppy Jo, crispy cubes or broccoli or cucumbers (choose two), apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Pizza

Kankakee Valley High School A-Line

Dec. 7 – 11

Monday: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun, oven fries or baked beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), strawberry cup or pears or pineapple (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks, seasoned wedges or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), breadstick, milk

Bar Line: Asian bar

Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with cheese and lettuce and tomato, oven fries or refried beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two), strawberries or applesauce or apple or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Mexican bar

Thursday: Chicken drumstick, crispy cubes or broccoli or side salad (choose two), peach cup or strawberry cup or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Hot dogs or mini corn dogs, tater coins or corn or side salad (choose two), peaches or blueberries or frozen juice cup or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Pizza

North Newton Elementary

Dec. 7 – 11

Monday: Hamburger/whole grain bun/cheese slice/pickle, potato, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, peas, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap with meat, cheese, lettuce, salsa on soft shell, fresh carrots/dip, fruit, milk

Thursday: Roast turkey slice, hot roll, mashed potatoes/gravy, cinnamon apples, milk

Friday: Quesadilla, salsa, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit, milk

North Newton Jr./Sr. High School

Dec. 7 – 11

Monday: Hamburger/whole grain bun/cheese slice/pickle, potato, fruit, milk or spicy chicken

Tuesday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, peas, fruit, milk or salad

Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap with meat, cheese, lettuce, salsa on soft shell, fresh carrots/dip, fruit, milk

Thursday: Roast turkey slice, hot roll, mashed potatoes/gravy, cinnamon apples, milk or salad

Friday: Quesadilla, salsa, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit, milk or cook’s choice

Trending Food Videos