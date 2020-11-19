DeMotte And Wheatfield Elementary

Intermediate Schools A-Line

November 30 – December 4

Monday: Chicken fries, oven fries or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), mandarin oranges or juice (choose one), chocolate chip cookie, milk

Tuesday: Chicken or beef tacos, corn or sliced cucumbers or refried beans (choose two), peaches or apple slices (choose one), milk

Wednesday: Old School pizza squares, pepperoni or cheese, corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two), strawberry cup or orange (choice one), milk

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, seasoned wedges or carrot sticks or baked beans (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk

Friday: Chicken nuggets, tater coins or green beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), apple slices or strawberry cup (choose one), milk and Jell-O

Alternative second entrée

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo

T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, cheese stick combo

Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line

November 30 – December 4

Monday: Breaded chicken on whole grain bun with tomato and lettuce, seasoned wedges or sliced cucumbers or baked beans (choose two), applesauce or pears or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Lasagna roll ups or cheesy breadsticks, refried beans or corn or side salad (choose two), peach cup or blueberries or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mini corn dog

Wednesday: Big Daddy’s pizza cheese or pepperoni, broccoli or corn or carrot sticks (choose two), strawberries or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Mexican bar

Thursday: BBQ pork sliders on Hawaiian bun, oven fries or baked beans or side salad (choose two), mandarin oranges or pineapple or juice (choose two), milk and chocolate chip cookie

Bar line: Chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Chicken nuggets, crispy cubes or side salad or broccoli (choose two), blueberries or applesauce or juice (choose two), breadstick (one grain), milk

Bar line: Pizza

Kankakee Valley High School A-Line

November 30 – December 4

Monday: Chicken fajitas, refried beans or corn or cherry tomatoes (choose two), applesauce or pineapple or strawberry cup or juice, milk

Bar Line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Stuffed crust pizza or cheese quesadilla, carrot sticks or green beans or side salad (choose two), mandarin oranges or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Asian bar

Wednesday: Philly steak sandwich or stromboli, oven fries or baked beans or side salad, strawberry cup or applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Mexican bar

Thursday: Big Daddy’s cheese and pepperoni, broccoli or side salad or cherry tomatoes (choose two), orange slices or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two), milk and brownie

Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Mac and cheese with garlic toast, green beans or broccoli or side salad (choose two), peach cup or orange or strawberries or juice (choose two), milk

Bar Line: Pizza

DeMotte Christian School

Nov. 30 - Dec. 4

Monday: Sloppy Joes, French fries, carrots and dip, Rice Krispy square

Tuesday: Chicken strips, potato chips, broccoli, peaches

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pudding

Thursday: Lasagna, California blend, tossed salad, breadstick, oranges

Friday: Pizza, potato chips, fresh veggies, applesauce, cookie

North Newton Elementary menu

Monday: Fiestada pizza, corn, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Grilled chicken patty on whole grain bun, broccoli, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Seasoned pulled pork on whole grain bun, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk

Thursday: Soft shell taco with meat, cheese salsa, lettuce, cherry sidekick, milk

Friday: Chicken nuggets, dipping sauce, hot roll, green beans, fruit, milk

North Newton Jr./Sr. High School

Monday: Fiestada pizza, corn, fruit, milk or spicy chicken

Tuesday: Grilled chicken on whole grain bun, broccoli, fruit, milk or cook's choice

Wednesday: Pulled pork on whole grain bun, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk or salad

Thursday: Soft shell taco with meat, cheese, salsa, lettuce, cherry sidekick, milk or salad

Friday: Chicken nuggets/sauce, hot roll, green beans, fruit, milk or cook's choice

