DeMotte And Wheatfield Elementary
Intermediate Schools A-Line
November 30 – December 4
Monday: Chicken fries, oven fries or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), mandarin oranges or juice (choose one), chocolate chip cookie, milk
Tuesday: Chicken or beef tacos, corn or sliced cucumbers or refried beans (choose two), peaches or apple slices (choose one), milk
Wednesday: Old School pizza squares, pepperoni or cheese, corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two), strawberry cup or orange (choice one), milk
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, seasoned wedges or carrot sticks or baked beans (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk
Friday: Chicken nuggets, tater coins or green beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), apple slices or strawberry cup (choose one), milk and Jell-O
Alternative second entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, cheese stick combo
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
November 30 – December 4
Monday: Breaded chicken on whole grain bun with tomato and lettuce, seasoned wedges or sliced cucumbers or baked beans (choose two), applesauce or pears or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Lasagna roll ups or cheesy breadsticks, refried beans or corn or side salad (choose two), peach cup or blueberries or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mini corn dog
Wednesday: Big Daddy’s pizza cheese or pepperoni, broccoli or corn or carrot sticks (choose two), strawberries or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
Thursday: BBQ pork sliders on Hawaiian bun, oven fries or baked beans or side salad (choose two), mandarin oranges or pineapple or juice (choose two), milk and chocolate chip cookie
Bar line: Chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Chicken nuggets, crispy cubes or side salad or broccoli (choose two), blueberries or applesauce or juice (choose two), breadstick (one grain), milk
Bar line: Pizza
Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
November 30 – December 4
Monday: Chicken fajitas, refried beans or corn or cherry tomatoes (choose two), applesauce or pineapple or strawberry cup or juice, milk
Bar Line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Stuffed crust pizza or cheese quesadilla, carrot sticks or green beans or side salad (choose two), mandarin oranges or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Asian bar
Wednesday: Philly steak sandwich or stromboli, oven fries or baked beans or side salad, strawberry cup or applesauce or peaches or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
Thursday: Big Daddy’s cheese and pepperoni, broccoli or side salad or cherry tomatoes (choose two), orange slices or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two), milk and brownie
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Mac and cheese with garlic toast, green beans or broccoli or side salad (choose two), peach cup or orange or strawberries or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Pizza
DeMotte Christian School
Nov. 30 - Dec. 4
Monday: Sloppy Joes, French fries, carrots and dip, Rice Krispy square
Tuesday: Chicken strips, potato chips, broccoli, peaches
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pudding
Thursday: Lasagna, California blend, tossed salad, breadstick, oranges
Friday: Pizza, potato chips, fresh veggies, applesauce, cookie
North Newton Elementary menu
Monday: Fiestada pizza, corn, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Grilled chicken patty on whole grain bun, broccoli, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Seasoned pulled pork on whole grain bun, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk
Thursday: Soft shell taco with meat, cheese salsa, lettuce, cherry sidekick, milk
Friday: Chicken nuggets, dipping sauce, hot roll, green beans, fruit, milk
North Newton Jr./Sr. High School
Monday: Fiestada pizza, corn, fruit, milk or spicy chicken
Tuesday: Grilled chicken on whole grain bun, broccoli, fruit, milk or cook's choice
Wednesday: Pulled pork on whole grain bun, baked beans, potato, fruit, milk or salad
Thursday: Soft shell taco with meat, cheese, salsa, lettuce, cherry sidekick, milk or salad
Friday: Chicken nuggets/sauce, hot roll, green beans, fruit, milk or cook's choice