DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary
Intermediate Schools A-Line
November 9 - 13
Monday: Grilled or breaded chicken sandwich, broccoli or sliced tomatoes or oven fries (choose two), strawberry cup or orange (choose one), milk
Tuesday: Nacho supreme with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, refried beans or corn or carrot sticks (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk
Wednesday: Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, side salad or cherry tomatoes or green beans (choose two), strawberry cup or apple (choose one), chocolate chip cookie, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti and breadstick, corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two), applesauce or orange slices (choose one), milk
Friday: Hot dog, crispy cubes or carrot sticks or baked beans (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, cheese stick combo
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
November 9 - 13
Monday: Stuffed crust pizza, cherry tomatoes or corn or broccoli (choose two), peach cup or pineapple or strawberry cup or juice (choose two), milk Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Plain or cheese hot dog on a whole grain bun, crispy cubes or green beans or cucumbers (choose two), orange or pears or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mini corn dogs
Wednesday: Honey sriracha boneless wings or bone-in seasoned wings with sauce, oven fries or carrot sticks or refried beans (choose two), peach cup or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: Chicken drumstick, seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two), applesauce or strawberries or juice (choose two), milk and breadstick (one grain)
Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Grilled cheese or Sloppy Jo, crispy cubes or broccoli or cucumbers (choose two), apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Pizza
Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
November 9 - 13
Monday: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun, oven fries or baked beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), strawberry cup or pears or pineapple (choose two), milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks, seasoned wedges or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), breadstick, milk
Bar line: Asian bar
Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with cheese and lettuce and tomato, shoestring fries or refried beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two), strawberries or applesauce or apple or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Mexican bar
Thursday: chicken drumstick, crispy cubes or broccoli or side salad (choose two), peach cup or strawberry cup or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
Friday: Hot dogs or mini corn dogs, oven fries or corn or side salad (choose two), peaches or blueberries or frozen juice cup or juice (choose two), milk
Bar line: Pizza
DeMotte Christian Schools
Nov. 9-13
Monday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, peaches
Tuesday: Sausage links, French toast, sausage and gravy, biscuits, oranges
Wednesday: Chicken patty, tator tots, fresh veggies, chocolate chip bar
Thursday: Pizza, Chex mix, broccoli and dip, bananas
Friday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, peas, sherbet
North Newton Elementary Menus
Nov. 9-13
Monday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice, potato, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Nachos with meat, cheese, chips, salsa, cherry sidekick, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Delit turkey and cheese on whole grain sub bun, fresh vegetables, apple slices/dip, milk
Thursday: Corndog, baked beans, peas, fruit, milk
Friday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk
North Newton Jr./Sr. High School
Nov. 9-13
Monday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice/pickles, potato, fruit, milk or spicy chicken
Tuesday: Quesadilla/salsa, refried beans, corn, fruit, milk or salad
Wednesday: Deli turkey and cheese on whole grain sub bun, fresh vegetables/dip, apple slices/dip, milk or salad
Thursday: Corndog, baked beans, peas, fruit, milk or salad
Friday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk