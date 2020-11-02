DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary

Intermediate Schools A-Line

November 9 - 13

Monday: Grilled or breaded chicken sandwich, broccoli or sliced tomatoes or oven fries (choose two), strawberry cup or orange (choose one), milk

Tuesday: Nacho supreme with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, refried beans or corn or carrot sticks (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk

Wednesday: Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, side salad or cherry tomatoes or green beans (choose two), strawberry cup or apple (choose one), chocolate chip cookie, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti and breadstick, corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two), applesauce or orange slices (choose one), milk

Friday: Hot dog, crispy cubes or carrot sticks or baked beans (choose two), peach cup or juice (choose one), milk

Alternative Second Entrée

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo

T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, cheese stick combo

Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line

November 9 - 13

Monday: Stuffed crust pizza, cherry tomatoes or corn or broccoli (choose two), peach cup or pineapple or strawberry cup or juice (choose two), milk Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Plain or cheese hot dog on a whole grain bun, crispy cubes or green beans or cucumbers (choose two), orange or pears or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mini corn dogs

Wednesday: Honey sriracha boneless wings or bone-in seasoned wings with sauce, oven fries or carrot sticks or refried beans (choose two), peach cup or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mexican bar

Thursday: Chicken drumstick, seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two), applesauce or strawberries or juice (choose two), milk and breadstick (one grain)

Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Grilled cheese or Sloppy Jo, crispy cubes or broccoli or cucumbers (choose two), apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Pizza

Kankakee Valley High School A-Line

November 9 - 13

Monday: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun, oven fries or baked beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), strawberry cup or pears or pineapple (choose two), milk

Bar line: Chicken fries

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or fish sticks, seasoned wedges or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), breadstick, milk

Bar line: Asian bar

Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with cheese and lettuce and tomato, shoestring fries or refried beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two), strawberries or applesauce or apple or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Mexican bar

Thursday: chicken drumstick, crispy cubes or broccoli or side salad (choose two), peach cup or strawberry cup or orange or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

Friday: Hot dogs or mini corn dogs, oven fries or corn or side salad (choose two), peaches or blueberries or frozen juice cup or juice (choose two), milk

Bar line: Pizza

DeMotte Christian Schools

Nov. 9-13

Monday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, peaches

Tuesday: Sausage links, French toast, sausage and gravy, biscuits, oranges

Wednesday: Chicken patty, tator tots, fresh veggies, chocolate chip bar

Thursday: Pizza, Chex mix, broccoli and dip, bananas

Friday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, peas, sherbet

North Newton Elementary Menus

Nov. 9-13

Monday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice, potato, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Nachos with meat, cheese, chips, salsa, cherry sidekick, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Delit turkey and cheese on whole grain sub bun, fresh vegetables, apple slices/dip, milk

Thursday: Corndog, baked beans, peas, fruit, milk

Friday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk

North Newton Jr./Sr. High School

Nov. 9-13

Monday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, cheese slice/pickles, potato, fruit, milk or spicy chicken

Tuesday: Quesadilla/salsa, refried beans, corn, fruit, milk or salad

Wednesday: Deli turkey and cheese on whole grain sub bun, fresh vegetables/dip, apple slices/dip, milk or salad

Thursday: Corndog, baked beans, peas, fruit, milk or salad

Friday: Stuffed cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk

