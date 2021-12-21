WHEATFIELD – Between the junior varsity and varsity girls’ basketball games on Saturday, Dec. 18, not one but two special guests made a Yule time appearance. As many could guess, Santa Claus was one of them, but he brought along Lance Corporal Jason Celorio who surprised his family with a secret trip home.
Santa and Jason emerged from the gap in the bleachers, and shrieks of joy rang out from the extended family who were there under the pretense of watching Jason’s sister Autumn cheer at the game. Only his mom, who is the JV cheerleading coach, knew about the arrangements and organized the activities so that everyone else would be there, which included getting her husband, Jason Sr., a day off from work.
Jason, attired in his dress blues, received a very warm welcome from the crowd, and his family all came running out of the stands to exchange hugs and greetings with a few tears of joy thrown in.
“It was a real nail-biter,” said his mom. “We started planning in October, then he went out to the field for 45 days and came back two weeks before Thanksgiving. His leave was denied, so he put it in again. It wasn’t approved until Dec. 13th, and his flight was for the 17th.”
Jason Jr. is a 2020 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School and enlisted before graduation. He is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in California and has not been home in over a year. He is a Marine Combat Engineer in the Corps.
Santa was personified by retired Combat Veteran Norm Hemphill Jr., who passed out candy canes and mingled with the crowd.