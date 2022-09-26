Mango, a female tabby, is current on vaccinations and has been spayed. She might look a little sad eyed, but will be a bundle of love when the right person adopts her. To meet Mango and any of the shelter pets, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.
Our biggest wish right now is liquid laundry detergent, and volunteers! It would take only a couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 or leave a message on the FB page to volunteer. Must be 18 years of age and over including seniors! We have a few that enjoy helping with the animals, and have time away from home.