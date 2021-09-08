NEWTON COUNTY - On March 4, 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that they had identified the remains of Seaman First Class (SEA1) Oris V. Brandt, who had fallen in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Oris Brandt was born on February 16, 1921, to Edward J. Brandt and Letha L. (Miller) Brandt of Rensselaer. After graduating from J. Kent High School in Kentland in 1939, Oris enlisted in the United States Navy and completed his basic training at Great Lakes Naval Station.
On September 18, 1941, Oris was assigned as a member of the anti-aircraft fire control team on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. Two-and-a-half months later, while moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the vessel was attacked.
SEA1 Brandt was stationed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma at the time of the torpedo strikes launched against the vessel, which resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen aboard. Brandt, 20, was among the deceased.
Following the strike on December 7, 1941, the remains of deceased soldiers were recovered by Navy personnel and buried in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries. Halawa Cemetery is located on the main island of Hawaii, and Nu’uanu is located in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu.
The remains of unidentified soldiers who fell in the attack were later recovered by the American Graves Registration Service in 1947 and taken to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, where 35 men were able to be identified.
The nearly 400 remaining unidentified men were then buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu. At this time, these soldiers were classified as non-recoverable. According to information from the DPAA, there are 72,716 soldiers who remain unaccounted for from World War II, but approximately 26,600 are possibly-recoverable. According to information from the DPAA, there are 72,716 soldiers who remain unaccounted for from World War II, but approximately 26,600 are possibly-recoverable.
In 2015, the Deputy Secretary of Defense and the DPAA began an initiative to identify the remains of those who fell with the Oklahoma, utilizing modern DNA and forensic techniques in order to make positive identifications. The Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Department of the Navy also participated in this endeavor.
The names of missing or unidentified soldiers who fell in conflicts in the Pacific are memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the NMCP. After SEA1 Brandt’s identification, a rosette will be carved next to his name to indicate he has been recovered.
SEA1 Brandt will be returned to Newton County and buried beside his parents on September 13 in Oakland Cemetery. Graveside services with full military honors are scheduled for Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. (Central Time) at Oakland Cemetery, Morocco, Indiana, with arrangements by Steinke Funeral Home.