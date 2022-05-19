DEMOTTE - The Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village held a rededication ceremony on Sunday, May 15, unveiling a sign naming their entrance drive after founder Wilbert Hamstra.
When Wilbert Hamstra’s father became ill and needed to move into a nursing home, Wilbert was not impressed with the options available. He decided to do something about it.
Wilbert asked his church, First Reformed Church, and its sister church, American Reformed Church, to consider donating land for a building site. They both agreed, so he took the next step and put together plans for a retirement center modeled after The Grand Floridian Hotel at Disney World.
He led fundraising efforts, telling donors, “We have to do better by our older people.”
The DeMotte community responded, and $3.5 million poured in to begin the project. Ground was broken in 1997, and Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village opened to residents in January of 2000. As Wilbert had intended, it looked more like a luxury hotel, with Victorian era inspired architecture and beautiful landscaping, than it did a retirement home.
“I tried to design the building so the people have not only a clean and service-oriented atmosphere, but also a beautiful place where they can live,” Wilbert wrote in his memoir. “I wanted these people, who had given so much to their families and communities over the years, to have a wonderful place to spend their final years.”
One of those people was his mother who chose to live the last years of her life at Oak Grove, affirming for Wilbert that his vision had become a reality.
For the Hamstra family, Oak Grove became more ministry than project. Wilbert served as board chairman for 13 years. For several years, he and his wife Peggy provided annual support to keep operations flowing. They even contributed their own funds to balance a significant loss in Medicaid reimbursement.
The Hamstra Group built two additions to the campus, the Oak Leaf Rehabilitation Center in 2013 and the Oak Street memory care unit in 2020. The Wilbert & Peg Hamstra Fund, established in 2021, will ensure that no residents will lose their home if their financial resources are depleted.
Time, talent, and treasure: The Hamstra family has given them all, blessing the community of Oak Grove today and for generations to come.
“My heart is in Oak Grove,” explained Wilbert. “It will always mean a lot to me and my family.”