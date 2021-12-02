BROOK — Brook resident and Newton County native Kyle Conrad said he will be a candidate for Indiana Secretary of State at the 2022 Indiana Republican State Convention next summer.
Conrad is jumping into the race to offer delegates an alternative candidate with election and administrative experience to oversee the vital duties of Secretary of State.
“I’ve heard from all four corners of Indiana, from county chairs and clerks to election board members, about how much experience matters and how important it is when it comes to elections and the Secretary of State,” Conrad stated. “Now is not the time to learn as we go.”
Conrad has over 30 years of election administration experience. He served as the Newton County Circuit Court Clerk for 10 years from 1991 to 2000. During this time he was recognized by both the Association of Indiana Counties (1995) and the Association of Clerks of the Circuit Courts of Indiana (2000) as the state’s outstanding clerk. He was named Election Administrator of the Year by the Election Division of the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office in 2000.
From 2009 to 2021 Conrad was an account manager for Governmental Business Systems, an election service and equipment provider in Indiana. In that capacity he was intimately involved with the programming, testing, training and certification of voting equipment.
Conrad also has experience serving as a member of several local recount commissions over the years in his capacity as clerk and election vendor. The Indiana Secretary of State serves as chair of the Indiana State Recount Commission.
A lifelong resident of Brook, Conrad has several years of experience in service to his home county in various capacities. He’s been a firefighter with the Brook-Iroquois Township Volunteer Fire Department since 1983 and has been fire chief for the past 20 years. He was a founding member and first president of the current Newton County Historical Society, president of the Brook-Iroquois-Washington Preservation Committee, and is president of the Riverside Cemetery Association at Brook.
First elected in 2012, Conrad is currently in his third term as a Newton County commissioner and is currently serving as commission president. He has been active in the Republican party as county chairman for 17 years and district vice chairman for five years.
Conrad is a licensed insurance agent and owner of insurance agencies in Newton, Benton, Jasper and Pulaski counties.
Conrad and his wife, Gail, reside in Brook and have four children. The oldest a 2021 graduate of Indiana University, the middle a sophomore at Indiana University, and their twin daughters are high school seniors.
“Serving in public office is a privilege and a sacrifice, but now more than ever, Indiana needs an experienced Secretary of State heading up our state’s elections,” Conrad stated. “I’m prepared to bring my 30 years of experience to this office and hit the ground running on day one.”