RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Historical Society’s fifth annual “Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery” is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, but county residents can get a glimpse of last year’s performances at the Ritz Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
“Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery 2021 Reprise” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Ritz in downtown Rensselaer, with costumed actors greeting those who attend in the cinema’s lobby prior to a video recap of last year’s performances.
Tickets to the event are $5 per person.
The event will serve as a warm-up for this year’s Memories, which is a cemetery walk “designed to create an experience of bringing our fore bearers to life,” according to members of the Historical Society.
Each year a committee selects eight decedents who will be honored, recreating each person’s life and telling their story portrayed by a costumed actor.
“By bringing them to life, we hope to educate and inform the audience of the historic significance the patrons of Weston Cemetery played in the development of our area, and some who made an impact both nationally and internationally,” the society said in announcing the event.
Two performances will be presented on Sept. 17, with the first held at the Hall Shelter in Brookside Park at 11 a.m. It will be performed on a stage with the cemetery as a backdrop, and the performance is especially popular with audience members who have mobility limitations.
The 2 p.m. performance will be held at various locations throughout Weston Cemetery, with each actor stationed at the honoree’s place of burial.
Audiences will be divided into smaller groups and will be led through the walk by a guide who will share information and trivia about beautiful Weston Cemetery and some of the 7,800+ inhabitants who have been interred in the park-like setting.
Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite or by contacting Linda Buschman at 219-869-3941. Pre-sale tickets are $10 for adults ($12 day-of) and children 12 and under are $5 each. The day-of pricing for children is $6.
The number of tickets is limited. Please let the Historical Society know if you will be bringing a group, as group pricing is available.