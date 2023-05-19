BOURBONNAIS, IL — To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Local students named to the list are:

DeMotte: Rachel Akers, Abigail Bennett, Abby Ebbens, Elizabeth Eenigenburg, Elyse Eenigenburg, Morgan Schaafsma, Gavin Secviar, Abigail Stegenga

Tags